If permission sought for EDM, it will be granted: Ajgaonkar

Tourism Minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar said that Goa needs electronic dance music (EDM) event to attract tourists, however, “this year we have not received any application for EDM and, if received, we will grant it.”

The minister was speaking to media in Baga where he inaugurated a tourism-related facility at Tito’s lane. He said Rs 100 crore has been provided by the central government for infrastructural upgradation at the beaches in Goa.

Ajgaonkar said that he has spoken to the chief minister to reduce fees that are taken to hold EDMs, as they are too high and “if we receive application for any EDM event, it will be processed.”

When asked whether the government will support ‘Sunburn’ and ‘Time Out’-like events, the minister said that such events are welcomed but they have to clear the dues that are pending.

He however said the government is against EDMs that encourage consumption of drugs. “The home department should be strict on this; we do not want EDMs and hotels promoting use of drugs. We want drugs-free EDM that will promote tourism and attract quality tourists,” he asserted.

When asked whether footfalls of domestic and foreign tourists will see a rise this season, the minister said that “we will get more tourists as world-class facilities, that are seen in foreign countries, are being created in Goa.”

He further said that the Calangute MLA has brought infrastructural facilities to the beach belt with all permissions, including from CRZ.

“The government has funds, but the MLAs need to take initiatives and get necessary permissions to develop facilities, otherwise the central money will have to be sent back if not utilised,” he said.

“I want to develop facilities on all the beaches for which we need support of the local body that is the panchayat, also the MLAs and other authorities,” he stated.

When questioned if the government has funds for development, the minister said that no works have been stopped in Goa and, further about the leadership he stated that the government was formed due to Manohar Parrikar, adding, the opposition is in dilemma as two MLAs have switched sides.

Meanwhile, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said the GTDC land has been put to good use and now world-class public utility services with tourist information centre, CCTV surveillance system, wi-fi and parking facilities are available for tourists at Baga.

He said that the prime land admeasuring 53,0000 square metre has been developed under the central Swadesh Darshan scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. The facilities, that are created, include parking, toilets, changing rooms, locker facility, besides CCTV surveillance system and wi-fi facility. The other part of the land also has a food court.

Lobo said that there are also plans to build a world-class stage for concerts and other events for locals, besides multi-car parking facilities.

Power Minister and GTDC chairman Nilesh Cabral said that there are few issues related to the GTDC land which the government is planning to settle them. He said a lot of tourists are coming to Baga and the new facilities will be a boon for them.

He said that “now tourism is our backbone and if more tourists come to Goa the government and the people running businesses will also benefit.”

On electricity issue, he said the communidade of Calangute has provided 20,000 square metre land for a sub-station that will solve the power issue in the beach belt. “I will work to give the people of Calangute 24 hours power supply; while underground cabling of high tension wires is underway.”