Idol immersion polluting major water bodies in state

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

Lead and calcium sulphate released into water after the immersion of decorated Ganesh idols and those made from plaster of Paris (PoP) during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival are threatening the water bodies in the state.

A study by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has raised concerns about the risk of water-borne diseases after the GSPCB scientists found that the content of lead and calcium sulphate in water bodies increased after the immersion of the PoP idols.

A study carried out by the GSPCB during the last three years in order to assess the impact of immersion of the PoP Ganesh idols on the water bodies has indicated an increase in the level of calcium sulphate after the annual immersion. In the past three years, calcium sulphate values were found to have increased from 139-1500 mg/l before immersion to 500-2000 mg/l after immersion at most of the immersion sites, indicating an increase in the sulphate level after the immersion of idols made from PoP.

Chemical paints used to decorate the idols contain heavy metals such as mercury and lead, which seep into the water as the idols dissolve.

Surprisingly, according to the findings of 2012 and 2013, there were either no traces of lead or it was present at negligible level in the water bodies after immersion of the idols. The upper limit for lead in drinking water as recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO) is 0.05 mg/l.

However, according to the water analysis reports for the last two years, half of the immersion sites analysed showed lead content much above the permissible limit. The lead content ranged between 0.07-0.38 mg/l in the waters of Mandovi river, Mapusa river, Panefond river in Canacona, Mansher at St Cruz, Harmalkar wada in Pernem and at the Baina beach in Vasco.

The parameters tested during the analysis of water pre- and post-immersion were BOD (biological oxygen demand), COD (chemical oxygen demand), total dissolved solids, dissolved oxygen, calcium sulphate (CaSO4), lead, pH and few others in addition to analysis of chloride. Water samples collected during the last year after immersion of the idols at 12 major immersion spots have revealed that Harmalkar wada in Pernem, River Mandovi at the ferry point, Mansher at St Cruz, Baina beach in Vasco and Panefond river in Canacona were the most affected water bodies with high concentration of calcium sulphate.

The final test reports for the current year on water samples collected from rivers and other water bodies pre- and post-immersion of the idols will be ready by this month-end.

Water samples collected after immersion of Ganesh idols in River Mandovi at ferry point in 2013 had shown the concentration of calcium sulphate to be between 241-1175 mg/l. However, in 2014, there was a decline in the level of calcium sulphate, which was between 32-168 mg/l. It, however, went up again in the last year to 481-2678 mg/l. Low range of sulphate in water is non-toxic but high amount of sulphate may result in dehydration, diarrhea and intestinal discomfort.

While idols made from naturally occurring clay dissolve within hours of immersion in water, PoP idols may take anywhere between several months to years to fully dissolve, which experts say poses a great threat to the water bodies.

It was also noted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guideline is also not being followed. It has asked every state pollution control board to conduct water quality assessment of the water and issue direction to the local bodies to collect the left over material (near rivers, lakes, beaches, and other water bodies) within 24 hours of the immersion of idols.