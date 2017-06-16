Idol immersion poisoning Goa’s water bodies: study

PANAJI: A study conducted by the Goa State Pollution Control Board on impact of Ganesh idol immersion on water quality has found that ‘idol-derived’ heavy metals like lead and chromium are poisoning water bodies of the state.

The study that assessed idol immersion on water quality of river shows that the idol immersion has negative impact on physical and chemical properties of water.

Plaster of Paris, clothes, chemical colours, varnish and paints used for making idols are the culprits that poison the water bodies.

Investigations were carried out to find out the effects of immersion of idols on water quality by collecting and analysing water samples from the immersion sites at the rivers. For this purpose, 12 prominent idol immersing sites in the state were identified.

The samples were taken before the immersion, on the day of immersion and after the event. The samples were analysed for various quality parameters like temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand, total dissolved solids, chromium, lead, zinc and copper.

Most of the sites showed significant changes in water quality during and after immersions.

The contents of toxic heavy metals like lead and chromium were found after Ganesh idol immersion in the Mandovi near the ferry point; Mapusa river at Tarikode; Charkhamba Mansher at St Cruz; near the bridge at Chereaband-Cuncolim; Paraste Harmalkarwada in Pernem; Panefond river in Canacona and Baina beach at Vasco.

From the samples collected from the Mandovi, near ferry point, it was found that before the immersion total dissolved solids stood at 4302 mg/lit, dissolved oxygen 6 mg/l, chromium 1.026 mg/l, lead (ND). After the idol immersion, total dissolved solids stood at 26225 mg/lit, dissolved oxygen 4.4 mg/l, chromium 1.279 mg/l and lead was at 0.102.

Lead and chromium are very toxic even in very small quantity for human being through the process known as bioaccumulation and biomagnifications. These heavy metals get into water bodies through sindoor

(a traditional red-coloured cosmetic powder, usually worn by married women and often used in the festivals) and paints which are used to colour these idols.

Board scientists had collected pre-immersion water samples from August 29 to September 26 last year from total 12 sampling points which were selected where idols were immersed – Mapusa river at Tarikode; Paraste river in Pernem; Mandovi river at the ferry point; Charkhamba (Mansher) St Cruz; Carambolim lake; Daudkiwada river at Valpoi; near bridge at Orcotto-Sanguem; Pimpolcotto-Sanguem; near railway bridge at Khandiwada-Curchorem; Chereaband-Cuncolim; Panefond river at Canacona and Baina beach.

Analysis of composite water sample of river Mapusa shows that the dissolved oxygen stood at 2.6 mg/l and lead stood at not desired level before idol immersion. The features changed after the idol immersion: dissolved oxygen stood at 3.3 mg/l, and lead was at 0.047 mg/l.

Total dissolved solids include salt and variety of organic substances, which readily dissolve in water and often impart a degree of hardness.

The value of total dissolved solids after idol immersion in river Mapusa at Tarikode was found to be 318 mg/lit which was 148 mg/lit before the immersion.

At Charkhamba (Mansher) at St Cruz, the level of total dissolved solids increased to 3344 mg/l after immersion and traces of two heavy metals were also observed. However, the level of dissolved oxygen was also seen depleted to 4.6 mg/l after the immersion.

The idol immersion adversely affected dissolved oxygen at Carambolim lake. The low value of dissolved oxygen was due to increase in amount of decomposition of organic matter and effluent of sewage. Before the idol immersion, the dissolved oxygen level was 5.8 mg/l, biological oxygen demand was 5.3mg/l and total dissolved solids stood at 30 mg/l. However, after the immersion the level reduced – dissolved oxygen (1.7 mg/l), biological oxygen demand (0.4 mg/l), but total dissolved solids increased to 110mg.

This result indicates physicochemical changes in lake and river water quality after immersion of idols.

The post-immersion result has also shown substantial increase in total dissolved solids content at Panefond river in Canacona, from 59 mg/l before the immersion while the concentration had increased to 5291 after the immersion. It also shows that the marginal increase in the concentration of chromium (0.408 mg/l) and lead (0.612 mg/l) after immersion of idols.

The result has also shown Baina beach at Vasco, with depletion in biological oxygen demand level from 3.5 mg/l to 1.9 mg/l after the immersion.