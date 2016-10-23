Ideas transformed into joyful realities

Every occasion calls for a bash and party organisers Joanita and Ivan Barros, Margao are in a happy state with their store ‘Ideas of Joy’ going great guns in clientele

TUCKED next to the picturesque Ana Fonte Garden in Margao is a place where ideas germinate and bear fruit in joyful moments that are treasured for a lifetime.

Ideas of Joy, the brainchild of Joanita and Ivan Barros, provides a host of services for parties and events. “A one-stop place for our customers’ party needs,” is how they describe what they offer to their clients.

Browsing through the well-stocked shelves in the spacious premises, discover a world of possibilities amid the aisles, to add glamour, bling, uniqueness and pizzazz to your party with various themes.

“We provide personalised wedding and party decoration, takeaways and customized table pieces,” says Joanita, adding that regular stock changes ensure there are no repeats, especially for takeaways, thus adding to the one-in-a-kind experience.

“We sit with our clients and plan every detail and make suggestions. We take the tension and worries away from them, so they can enjoy their special day, while we take care of the details and ensure things run smoothly,” she says.

There are no fixed packages for events, so customisation and flexibility are given a priority. “You pay only for what you require,” says Ivan. “No party is too small or too big to cater to, and every theme imagined is transformed into reality.”

Ideas of Joy, opened its doors on March 15, 2013, and it has established a loyal customer base. Clients, whose weddings were planned in the first year of operations, return with their little ones in tow. They now have naming ceremonies, christenings, first birthdays and anniversaries to plan and organise.

The store is stocked with children’s costumes for fancy dress, accessories for parties for adults, hen parties, baby showers and christenings. Mascots are also available for hire, to provide extra energy to events and fire-eaters who can add a lot of heat to a party.

Artificial decorative flowers and 3-D decor for birthday parties, christenings, anniversaries and other landmark occasions are also available, along with toys, gifts and baby products like strollers.

Halloween products are making an appearance in the store. Add some fright to the night with masks and costumes. Very soon, Christmas baubles, home decorations, hampers and accessories will be available at wholesale rates. Christmas trees range in height from 1 foot to 25 feet.

‘Ideas of Joy’ is open Monday to Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The next step in the journey for the go-getter couple is plans to open more outlets, especially in North Goa. They aim to serve a dedicated clientele that has been travelling to Margao to enjoy the customer experience, value for money and innovative vision that adds that extra magic to their events. “Since Goa has so many parties and events, we are well-placed to cater to an ever-increasing customer base,” says Joanita. The party has just begun for this innovative couple.