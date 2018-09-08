IDA lays thrust on scientific disposal of biomedical waste

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The conference of the Goa branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA) witnessed thrust being given on the scientific disposal of biomedical waste in dental clinics.

President of the IDA’s Goa branch Lt Col (retd) Dr Parag Prabhudesai, in his presidential address, appealed to the dentists in the state to be responsible towards the biomedical waste generated in their respective clinics, in a correct scientific manner.

Lt Col (retd) Dr Prabhudesai, speaking during the inaugural session of the conference held in the city recently, also spoke about the mandatory requirements of various licences while practicing dentistry in private clinics.

The theme of the conference was ‘Back to Basics’. Over 350 delegates from all over Goa and neighbouring states attended the conference.

Health secretary J Ashok Kumar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, stressed on the need for the dentists to upgrade their professional knowledge by attending regular educational programmes, as also maintain the high standards of treatment delivery to attract dental tourism.

Dean of the Goa Dental College Dr Ida de Noronha de Ataide was the guest of honour. A number of eminent speakers from around the country including some local dentists delivered lectures on various topics pertaining to dentistry.

Furthermore, a trade fair showcasing the latest equipments and materials from various companies was also held.

Well-known senior city dentist Dr Shashikant Sardessai and former Dean of the Goa Dental College Dr P K Chandra were honoured with Lifetime Achievement awards, on the occasion.

The conference was organised under the chairmanship of Dr Vikas Dhupar, besides organising secretary, Dr Rajan Lambor, scientific committee chairman, Dr Dilip Bandodkar, IDA-Goa secretary, Dr Omkar Shetye and treasurer, Dr Gaurav Nagarsekar.