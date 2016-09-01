ICSC Paroda earn hard-fought win against SCC Loutolim

CHANDOR: ICSC, Paroda entered the quarterfinals of 43rd Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy football tournament defeating SCC, Loutolim 2-1 at Chandor grounds on Friday.

Kanchan Kiro (25th minute) and Manish Oliveira (33rd minute) scored for ICSC Paroda. SCC, Loutolim pulled one goal back through Valencio Gomes.

SCC, Loutolim looked threatening in the first twenty minutes during which time, they went into the lead through Valencio Gomes, but ICSC Paroda bounced back and pulled the match in their favour.

The teams played a cautious game in the second session. Though the proceedings were rather slow in the second half for a while, the teams accelerated the pace and a goal looked imminent.

Both the teams displayed a good defensive game. S D’Costa and J Gracias defended well for ICSC Paroda while for SCC, Loutolim defenders Anthony and Valencio Gomes gave a good account of themselves.

The midfield of both the teams functioned efficiently with Lourence Fernandes and Frazer N making defence splitting passes for the Loutolim lads, while Patric Lima and Manish Oliveira were good for the Paroda lads.

The goalkeepers on both the sides had a tough time in both the sessions. In the first half, ICSC Paroda keeper Russel Fernandes made two good saves while in the second session it was the turn of SCC, Loutolim keeper Jack Fernandes who was a tough nut to crack for the Paroda strikers.

In the last few minutes, ICSC Paroda, defended their fort well and held on to the slender lead to take the win.