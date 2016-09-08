ICAR to focus on implementing climate-resilient technologies

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) will focus on implementing climate- resilient technologies in yielding production that can double the income of the farmers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day 24th meeting of ICAR Regional Committee – VII at Dona Paula on Thursday, director general of ICAR, Trilochan Mohapatra said that one of the objectives of the meeting is to exchange views on meeting the requirements of doubling the income of the farmers within 5-6 years, a clarion call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that the country needs to become self sufficient in pulses and oil seeds, he said, “We will discuss the climate-resilient technologies that will need less of inputs and make agriculture more sustainable. Profitability and sustainability have to go hand in hand, otherwise, we will have to forget feeding the growing population. India will be the most populous country by 2030.”

He further said that ICAR’s objective is also to ensure that the farmers do not suffer as many issues are bothering the farming community.

“One such issue is the climate change, and frequent droughts. There is an increase in water shortage, and it is a challenge to all to address this issue. ICAR has formulated contingency plans for 614 districts of the country, including the districts which are chronically drought-hit in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Chattisgarh,” he added.

Stating that the country has progressed in food production, he said that earlier during droughts India would face thousands and thousands of deaths, which is not the case today.

Referring to the farmers’ suicides, he said that efforts need to be accelerated wherever the farmers are suffering due to various issues.

“If there is no water and one grows a crop that requires a lot of water then obviously the crop will suffer and the farmers will suffer. So, planning is required. We need to look at whatever produce he has, whether by adding value to that and link the farmer to the market, it can be made more profitable,” he added.

He said that issues such as filling up the gaps in technology like that of providing irrigation facilities to the farmers, so that the crop doesn’t suffer, is another major objective of the meeting. The VII regional committee of the ICAR covers four states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Goa.

The committee meets every two years, to discuss the problems faced by the farmers in the states and discuss the possibilities and solutions.