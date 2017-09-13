IB to assess threat to Palyekar’s life

PANAJI: In view of reports of threat to the life of Minister for Water Resources Vinod Palyekar, Goa police have written to its Special Branch as well as the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to conduct threat assessment.

According to the information, Special Branch of the Goa police as well as the IB, which is a central agency, are expected to submit a report within a week following which the report will be placed before the state security review committee.

Facing a threat perception from unknown persons due to his recent statements against the drug mafia operational in Goa, Palyekar had sought additional police security cover for himself, and requested Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma for the same.

The Minister had also maintained that someone is trailing him during his outdoor morning walk and he is sensing a threat to his life.

According to the information, as part of the security cover, personal security officers (PSOs) as well as police guards are provided to Ministers round the clock.