I won’t shy away from CM’s post: Shripad

PANAJI: Union Minister for State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik on Friday said that he is ready to take the responsibility as the next chief minister of Goa if the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership decides to entrust the same to him.

On Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who is also the BJP in-charge for the election, had said that either the elected candidates of his party could choose their leader from among themselves, who will be the next chief minister of Goa, or a central leader of the party, who is not a legislator, could also be brought here to hold the post.

When asked if Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar would return to Goa as chief minister, Gadkari had stated that even Naik could return to Goa as chief minister.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Naik said that he is a disciplined soldier of the party, and whenever the party has entrusted some work or responsibility to him, he had never shied away from it.

“Likewise, if the party desires to move me out of the Union cabinet and send me to Goa (as the chief minister), I would have to abide by the decision,” he added.

Furthermore, the Union Minister for State for AYUSH said that his statement should not be misinterpreted, and viewed correctly, with reference to Gadkari’s statement.

“It’s just that I have never refused any directive from the party,” he said.