I will return to Goa in next few weeks: Parrikar

PANAJI: In a short video message played during the booth-level workers’ convention at Taleigao Plateau on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar announced that he would return to the state within the next few weeks.

In the message, Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the US since March this year, said that for the last two months due to his health condition, he could not meet the party workers. He further said in the message that his health is improving now and that he is responding well to the treatment. He also said that he will return to the state in a few weeks.

“The upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election is very important which will take place between April and May. Hence, it is equally important to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa. I request all the party workers to start working from now to get prepared for the Lok Sabha election to help the party win election at the Centre under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi,” Parrikar said in his video message.

Speaking after watching the video, BJP party president Amit Shah said that he will return back to the state and organise a similar convention to welcome Parrikar back to Goa.

Recalling Parrikar’s tenure as defence minister, Shah described him as a “hardworking person with a grip on administration.”