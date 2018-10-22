I will be named as GTDC chairman soon: Sopte

MAPUSA: Former Congress MLA Dayanand Sopte, who recently joined the BJP, disclosed on Sunday that he will be named as chairman of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation “in the next two-three days” and will get a ministerial berth by the middle of November this year.

Addressing his supporters at Mandrem, Sopte said that after the 2017 assembly polls the Congress had emerged as the single largest party. Still the Congress did not succeed in forming a government, as a result MLAs and the people from the constituencies represented by Congress legislators were made to suffer.

Justifying his joining the BJP, Sopte said, ”When Vishwajit Rane was joining the BJP he had asked me to join that party along with him. But I didn’t join then because if I had done so I would have betrayed my people. So I waited until now… and still the Congress could not form a government.”

He said that now he would be able to provide employment to the people of his constituency and take up developmental works.

He praised former Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar, who joined the BJP along with Sopte.

“When we had met BJP president Amit Shah I demanded a cabinet berth for myself. I had also put a condition that former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar should be taken into confidence while allocating a party ticket to me. Initially they had been decided to give a ministerial berth to Shirodkar and corporation chairmanship to me, as Shirodkar is a senior leader. But Shirodkar agreed to cabinet berth for me,” Sopte revealed.

Refuting the claim that he has been given money for joining the BJP, Sopte maintained: “I joined the BJP for development of my constituency and to provide employment to my people. I have not taken a single penny from anyone.”