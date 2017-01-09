‘I was upset that the BJP has not done anything to remove casinos, but my anger has settled down’

PANAJI: With the assembly elections on the horizon, it seems the “U-turn” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on the issue of casinos is unlikely to be an issue for the voters while franchising their votes.

“Casino factor is not on my mind. It’s not an issue for me. Though on one side it has affected youth, it has also generated employment avenues on the other side. However, demonetisation will have an effect on my decision on voting,” a 25-year-old employed youth from Altinho said.

Another 36-year-old working in a private company in city said, “Casinos are not a major issue for the voters. The industry needs to be regulated and Goans banned from entering casinos for gambling. I was upset with the government for not fulfilling promise of removal of casinos but now that anger has settled down.”

“If the assembly election was to be held a year ago then it would have been a major factor for the voters. Though I am angry with the government but I think now the issue is no more in limelight,” said a teacher from a reputed school in the city.

A housewife rued, “Goan youth have been falling prey to casino nuisance. It is a curse for the state even though it fetches nearly Rs 200 crore (nearly 2 per cent of Goa’s revenue) into the government kitty.”

Calling for a total ban on entry of Goans in casinos, an avid reader of newspapers said, “Casinos should be shifted to high seas as per the word given to the electorate before it is too late. It brings vices like prostitution and drugs. Many Goan youth have already fallen prey to it.”

A sweetmeat businessman however was of the view that casinos have been attracting hordes of tourists and giving lot of business besides generating employment and increasing the revenue of the state.

A woman activist sarcastically asked if the government will allow the state become a gambling capital in the country where people come and gamble away their hard-earned money thereby rendering many families homeless.

Seeking a white paper on Goans visiting casinos, a woman from Porvorim said that many people in the state have become addicted to gambling as a result of which families are left weeping as only earning member spends monthly salaries gambling ruining their lives.

A Britona resident working as a driver said, “Casinos are not just entertainment spots now. Other vices like prostitution and drugs are going on in their guise. The government should take a serious note before it is too late.”

Another aggrieved resident said, “Every six months new casinos are being added to river Mandovi and as such the river has been destroyed. Irreparable damage has been caused to it with filth and garbage disposed. It is time now to send them packing and preserve the natural beauty of capital city of Panaji.”