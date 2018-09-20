I-T sleuths raid Norbert fitness centres in Panaji

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Income tax officials on Wednesday raided the fitness centres of a city-based gym in a suspected case of tax evasion.

Officials swooped down on the outlets of Norbert gyms and conducted a search of the premises in the raid that started in the morning and continued till late evening.

It is learnt that all the three-four outlets of the gym in Panaji were raided. Officials took possession of account books and questioned employees on their bank balances. Employees were asked to provide details of bank statements and passbooks during the day-long search.

The income tax department is stepping up raids

in the state to check tax evasion. Most of the evasion is by businesses that deal in cash such as restaurants, salons, gyms, diagnostic labs, disclosed a senior official.

Post demonetisation, the department has unearthed over Rs one thousand crore in a short span of six months, added the official.

Goa, together with Karnataka region, is the third highest contributor of income tax in the country after Mumbai and Delhi, and being a large tax generator, also has a sizeable number of tax evasions, he said.