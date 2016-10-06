Friday , 7 October 2016
I-T officials visit Margao govt offices over TDS assessment

Posted by: nt October 7, 2016 in Goa News

MARGAO: A team of Income Tax officials, on Thursday, visited the offices of the deputy director of  panchayats, (DDP), South  and the BDO, Salcete to  know the details of the TDS assessment.

The Bangalore based IT officials’ team, consisting of ten members reached the DDP office  for  a ‘routine check-up’  at around 11 a.m.

They  checked  whether the TDS of the employees has been deducted and that the  files pertaining to the  14th finance are rightly done.

Sources informed that certain section of the office was checked in detail  even though the office of the DDP is not directly related to the distribution of the funds nor it is handling money matters.

“This is our routine visit.  We are here to  verify certain documents,”said a woman official from the I-T team.

She, however,  refused to provide details of the visit.

A source informed that these officials checked the BDO office, went through some of the files, verified  them,  and the whole thing ended at  around 5 p.m.

These officials had come  with a Karnataka-  registered vehicle, the source added.

The sources informed that the  I-T officials  routinely visit  certain government offices, and this time, the I-T team  inspected the  panchayat offices of  Goa – North and South  on Thursday.

