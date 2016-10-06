I-T officials visit Margao govt offices over TDS assessment

MARGAO: A team of Income Tax officials, on Thursday, visited the offices of the deputy director of panchayats, (DDP), South and the BDO, Salcete to know the details of the TDS assessment.

The Bangalore based IT officials’ team, consisting of ten members reached the DDP office for a ‘routine check-up’ at around 11 a.m.

They checked whether the TDS of the employees has been deducted and that the files pertaining to the 14th finance are rightly done.

Sources informed that certain section of the office was checked in detail even though the office of the DDP is not directly related to the distribution of the funds nor it is handling money matters.

“This is our routine visit. We are here to verify certain documents,”said a woman official from the I-T team.

She, however, refused to provide details of the visit.

A source informed that these officials checked the BDO office, went through some of the files, verified them, and the whole thing ended at around 5 p.m.

These officials had come with a Karnataka- registered vehicle, the source added.

The sources informed that the I-T officials routinely visit certain government offices, and this time, the I-T team inspected the panchayat offices of Goa – North and South on Thursday.