I-League starts with uncertain future looming large

PTI

NEW DELHI

Its future uncertain due to the impending restructuring of the country’s football structure, the I-League kicks off Friday with a lot of promise following a fantastic previous season and a fair amount of buzz due to Real Kashmir’s debut in the top division.

The All India Football Federation’s development side Indian Arrows and Chennai City FC face each other in the opening match at the Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Friday.

Eleven clubs from 10 states will vie for top honours in the league which will continue for over six months. Srinagar-based Real Kashmir FC is making their debut in the I-League after winning the second division league earlier this year. There is quite a buzz in the Kashmir Valley in anticipation of the first I-League coming to Srinagar and also after the two-year-old club scooped a major sponsorship deal with global sportswear major Adidas.

Since the launch of the cash-rich franchise-based Indian Super League in 2013, the I-League has been the poor cousin of the ISL, though the All Indian Football Federation would still describe it as the top league in the country.

In terms of the spectators turning out during matches or the playing conditions and pitch, the I-League seemed to be inferior to the ISL though majority of its matches were also telecast live.

But surprisingly, the competitiveness among the teams and even the quality of football, according to experts, were almost similar in both the leagues last season.

In the previous season, the I-League went down the wire with four clubs – Minerva Punjab, Neroca, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal – in title contention going into the final match day. Minerva Punjab eventually lifted their maiden title with three points ahead of Neroca, who in turn, secured just one point more than third and fourth placers Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Churchill Brothers, who finished ninth out of 10 teams last season, were to be relegated as AIFF’s developmental side Indian Arrows were immune to this rule, but the Goan side got a breather and were retained this season.

The AIFF has for some time been seized with this issue of restructuring of domestics football structure and from the hints dropped by the brass of the national federation, including its president Praful Patel, a final decision is on the cards.

Current I-League sides and easily the two clubs with the most popular fan-base Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are set to join the ISL bandwagon next season.

The name — I-League — itself may be change and is most likely to relegated to the second tier status.

For the current season, however, it is hard to pick the favourites to dominate the league though as usual the Big Two of Kolkata have the star power of individual brilliance.

Haitian International Sony Norde, who helped Mohun Bagan win their lone I-League title in 2014-15, is back to don the Green and Maroon colours.

East Bengal, meanwhile, has strengthened its defence by signing Costa Rican World Cupper Jhonny Acosta Zamora in search of their maiden I-League title. The 5-year-old Zamora played in all of the Costa Rica’s group matches in the 2018 World Cup in

Russia.

Defending champions Minerva Punjab will continue their reliance on the young players from their academy and domestic players with some quality foreigners.

Manipur side Neroca, which finished second in their first season last year, have signed a new coach Manuel Retamero Fraile and the Spaniard is set to herald a change in playing style from his predecessor Gift Raikhan’s direct football to possession and short passing system.