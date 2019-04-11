I have emotional bond with Goa: PM

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has an emotional attachment with Goa.

“Goa brought in an important turning point in my life. The BJP working committee meeting was held in Goa five years back, and I was appointed as the chief of the party campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and simultaneously as the candidate for the PM post,” he reminisced.

Modi said that he has been able to help Goa in the last five years because of this affection and the support extended by Goans.

He assured continuing his support to the Goa government. NT