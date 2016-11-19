I have a dream to give 65% tickets to new faces: Luizinho

MARGAO: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro, on Saturday, said that he desires to give 65 per cent new faces to the people during the forthcoming election. Faleiro was speaking in the presence of several top Congress leaders of the state on the occasion of commemoration of the birth centenary year of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in Margao.

The programme organised by the Youth Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, the Congress leaders took a dig at the BJP-led government and in

particular at the Prime Minister for taking a decision of demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and putting 1.3 billion people of the country into quandary.

The people of Goa should be grateful to Congress leader and former prime minister late Indira Gandhi for facilitating holding of Opinion Poll in the state and helping in preventing the state’s merger, said Faleiro.

He urged the Youth Congress leaders to come out fearlessly as India is theirs.

“If you (Youth Congress leaders) do not come out, the people will elect the old faces again. I have a dream to give 65 per cent new faces in the forthcoming election,” he added.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped the top rich people by writing off their huge loans, and brought the poor people on the streets by the overnight demonetisation move.

Former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro explained the brave role Indira Gandhi played for the country.

He said that the bold steps she took for nation building have taken India forward.

Former chief minister Digambar Kamat strongly criticised the BJP-led government for the demonetization decision.

“While Indira Gandhi tried to help the poor by nationalising the banks, the BJP government, which helps the rich, brought poor to the banks to withdraw their hard earned money,” Kamat said.

The Leader of Opposition Pratapsingh Rane said that eighty percent of the country’s population, which is spread in rural areas, is badly affected by the demonetisation.

Several other speakers also presented their views on the occasion.