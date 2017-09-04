I am happy to be BJP MLA: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that he is happy to win the Valpoi bypoll as a BJP member, assuring that he will not resign again as the MLA of Valpoi.

“…I want to assure that I am not going to resign again. The journey which has begun in the BJP will continue, and I will do my best to work under the guidance of the Chief Minister… I am very happy to be a BJP MLA,” Rane said while interacting with media persons after taking oath as an MLA.

Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant on Monday administered oath to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Rane as legislators of the state assembly in his chamber at the assembly complex, Porvorim.

Parrikar and Rane were elected after the by-elections were held on August 23 to Panaji and Valpoi constituencies respectively.

The bypolls were necessitated after its representatives – Siddharth Kuncalienkar (Panaji) and Vishwajit Rane (Valpoi) – resigned from their seats within weeks of winning the elections.

Kuncalienkar resigned so as to enable Parrikar contest assembly poll and continue as Chief Minister, while Rane resigned as the Congress MLA to join the BJP.

Speaking after taking oath, Parrikar said, “I am back to the original place. I have become an MLA as per the Constitution within six months. Priorities have already been finalised as the Chief Minister, but priorities as an MLA will be set from today.”

Vowing to keep his word on resolving Panaji’s civic issues within 365 days, the Chief Minister said, “I will appoint an IAS officer only after proper consultation… the work will begin to make Panaji a model city, and the ‘principles’ for Panaji will be used for other cities.”

Parrikar said that he resigned on September 2 as the member of Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik; Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte; Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho; Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and MLAs Dayanand Sopte, Rajesh Patnekar, Alina Saldanha, Praveen Zantye, and Prasad Gaonkar was present on the occasion.