‘I am anti-establishment by nature’

Acclaimed journalist Rajdeep Sardesai who was down in Goa to launch his new book speaks at length with NT NETWORK

about journalism in today’s time, the state of politics, and his love for Goa

Danuska Da Gama | NT NETWORK

From quizzing students, to being termed as a journalist who questions, to writing books, Rajdeep Sardesai has carved a niche for himself. And while he says that journalists are not celebrities and that the label should be for those who have talent like sport, films, etc, Goans take immense pride and marvel at the work he has been doing.

While he’s away from the breaking news syndrome and Delhi, he is enjoying the tranquility and calmness in Goa while he makes time, not to question- but to answer, while he was here to launch his book ‘2019: How Modi Won India’

Q. Media is the fourth estate and we have a responsibility. But do you believe that present day journalism is at its worst in India today, rife with paid news, dumbing down, hidden agendas, muzzling of the press and propaganda being presented as news?

Absolutely. There is the WhatsApp University which is being used to spread such crazy messages- hidden agendas, fake news, etc in real time as the BJP has lakhs of WhatsApp groups in the country. So this is an age in journalism which is both frightening and one that is full of opportunities as well. One just needs focus.

Q. Politics wasn’t the cup of tea for college students and youth back then, say about fifteen years ago, but now we see youth extremely active and politically aware and conscious.

It’s a good question, because the hyper communication age in which we live in is a double-edged sword. There is no place to hide, so the young people in the country are exposed to so much more than the young of my generation (Doordarshan). Today we have hundreds of 24×7 news channels, lakhs of news websites, thousands of newspapers. So it enables almost everyone to become a citizen journalist and have a voice and many believe in expressing this voice – the manner could be different, candle light procession, or a blog. I am happy.

But what we need is real engagement. Why can’t there be vigorous debate that is hard and civil between the anti and pro people on the issues of the day? That’s the challenge in mind.

Q. Do you think it will happen?

Very tough. Society is very polarised. When the government sends people to jail for social media posts or you have an army of people on social media who target individuals…this doesn’t lend itself to an atmosphere for dialogue, and that’s worrying. But, I would like to believe India is a 50-50 country and the glass is half full.

Q. Having been a journalist for such a long time, was there a time, that worried you or that made you want to quit journalism? Or is this the most daunting time for

journalism?

When you’ve done something for 31 years of the 54 years you’ve lived you can’t really break away. But I can find new spaces within journalism, to do a new kind of journalism. That is one of the reasons for writing books – to do a thing a TV programme cannot – to step back, reflect, put thoughts to paper. I have never thought of quitting per se, but just taking some kind of a sabbatical.

But the current times are the most polarised times in which I have practiced journalism and that to my mind makes it difficult as we are labelled today. I am labelled ‘anti-Modi’ and I accept it. I am not anti-Modi. I am against certain policies of his government.

I am anti-establishment by nature for I believe whoever is in power should be questioned. Ex PM Manmohan Singh got a lot of bad press (he was blamed for everything that went wrong in his government). But not once did he call me anti-national or call me up or use harsh language or call anyone an ‘urban naxal’ or ‘tukde tukde gang’. He was attacked too, but he took it in his stride and you should engage with your critics.

I believe Modi should have the capacity to be questioned and be able to answer satisfactorily and not dodge media. He hasn’t done a single press conference in six years, which according to me is running away from your responsibility. Democracy is strengthened when there is accountability. But, journalists have also become fearful and intimidated. There are two groups ‘Godi media’, surrogate to the leaders in power; asking questions to the opposition instead of the government and there is a media which demonises Modi stating that he can do no right. I would like to believe that there is space for the middle ground, where we question, criticise. But, it is difficult if you are seen to be anti-Modi

Q. Are Indians switching off from news channels?

In the 11 years at NDTV and nine years at CNN-IBN, the body of work that we did from 1995 to 2012/13 were the golden years in a way- with less competition, more capacity to do good work, but there’s no point looking back with nostalgia. I think TV news has let itself slip down this dark tunnel. I don’t watch TV news, but I watch sport and it’s uplifting. The quality of news is deeply depressing. The overall health of TV news is not okay. I keep telling this to people: if you have low blood pressure (BP), watch TV news because your BP will rise. Technology is taking over TV in any case. But TV needs to cross correct. We need to find a way to redefine our moral compass and spine and if we do that, people will still watch us, maybe not as often as they did earlier. The glory days of TV frankly are over, and it’s not just in India.

Q. Do journalists need politicians, or do politicians need to ride on the back of

journalists?

(Laughs) Both journalists and politicians need each other. I must confess, that to Modi’s credit he doesn’t need us, he does Twitter, Facebook and all. But we, journalists should stop depending only on politicians for news, we need to go to the people, just like politicians need to go back to people. Politicians are disconnected from citizens and so are journalists. We don’t tell the story of people, we tell the story of power. I think if we start telling the story of people and move away from telling the story of power, we may be able to cross correct.

Q. Moving away from politics and news. Who is the best quiz master in India?

My first appearance on a quiz show was in 1984 when I was in Xavier’s College, Mumbai on Doordarshan with Siddhartha Basu who started quizzing in India and deserves that title for having pioneered it. He now produces my show for school

children.

Quizzing for me has been a passion for the longest time and it gives me joy to quiz kids. This year students from Jammu (where there was no internet for months) and last year students from Thrissur

(affected by the floods) won the competition. So I now think that adversities bring the best out of quizzers too.

Q. Having a connection with Goa, do you have any plans to write something about this land or people?

I would love to spend a full year in Goa and then write something about it. There have been wonderful writers that the state has produced. I feel a bit of an outsider when I come here, for I haven’t spent much time. I would like to look at Goa from an outsider’s perspective yet go deep into the ethos of the place. I don’t think I would write about the Goan politics although it would actually make a good soap opera with the twists and turns and drama.

But I would rather focus on the society and maybe just stories of ordinary Goans, to break out from the stereotyping that exists here, and showcase the best of Goa to the world.

Q. What does Goa mean to you

Goa gives me a sense of calm. It is about life in slow motion because the air and politics is awful in Delhi. There’s

tranquility in Goa.