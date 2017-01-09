“I am a scientific sanyasi not a hypocrite” 

Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev’s success in business is a hot topic of discussion among the pundits. His company Patanjali Ayurved’s growth trajectory is astonishing. Starting out with auyrvedic products it is currently stands out in the FMCG industry with products, such as noodles, biscuits, cereals, soaps, shampoo, jeans, etc. In a freewheeling interview, Kishore Dwibedi*, questions the Baba on range of issues. The answers reveal that, the yoga guru’s mastery over big business is as good if not better that his grasp over intricate yogic asanas

Q: You founded Patanjali Ayurveda in 2007 and within nine years the company crossed the Rs 10,000 crore turnover mark. What is the secret behind this amazing success story?

People have tremendous belief in Patanjali. There has never been such a great attraction for any brand as is for Patanjali today. But just selling products is not our motto. We are doing great service in saving people from adulteration, inflation and spiraling prices, unemployment and poverty. There are five most important things in Patanjali products – 100 per cent purity, world class quality, low price, and 100 per cent charity out of profits. Most important of all is that our ethical and moral principle is not to manufacture, promote and sell any product harmful for the health of the people. Our movement is not for earning money but to save the country economically. There are hundreds of companies following in the footsteps of East India Company which are looting our nation. Our internal economy is under control of these foreign companies – whether it is Monsanto in agriculture or in automobiles, mobile, technical, IT, health, medicines, machinery & equipment they have not spared any field. We import about Rs 25 lakh crore worth of goods. That is, foreign companies have captured Rs 25 lakh crores of our internal economy. Our dream is to bring economic independence to our country. We want to save our country from political slavery and work with this commitment.

Q: What are your expansion plans? You are going to South Africa and other countries and have also built a huge ashram in Guwhati.

Yes. We have built in Guwhati, Kolkata and further in different places of Assam. Very soon we will go to Odisha also.

Q: Patanjali fast growth is giving jitters to many companies. Even China is feeling the heat. Your comments.

Why should China loot our country? What is the relationship of China with us? What good China has done to Hindustan?

Q: Established MNCs in India are way behind you? How have you managed this?

We have spent thousands of crores on charity, valued more than Rs 10, 000 crores. We have held our brand effortlessly. Companies like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, etc., what they have done for Hindustan? We have only one motto– to save Hindustan from economic slavery by foreign companies and produce pure, made in India products at low prices. Whatever profit earned is spent 100 per cent on charity. Our charity goes to three big sectors. Education, research on herbs and desi (native) cows breeding and third, relief for poor, handicapped children and orphans.

Q: You are taking Ayurveda and yoga towards ultimate healthcare. How far can these two ancient streams be integrated with mainstream healthcare?

I believe that Ayurveda is not an alternative but is complete healthcare. Yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy, these are not alternatives. These are mainstream and complete medical sciences. The allopathy people manufacture some life saving drugs – some even do operations. But ayurveda works like a life-force. Humans are species with life-force. Ayurveda, herbs also have life force in them, when these life forces meet all imbalances are removed from the human body. Therefore, we do not consider Yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy as alternatives rather we consider them as complete medical system and complete medical science. We are going to spend thousands of crores on their research.

Q: Yoga is popular throughout the world. But is our government doing enough to drive home the message that yoga is from India?

Ayush ministry has been formed. With his capacity Modiji got international recognition for yoga. Both at international and political level the recognition itself is a huge achievement. Now Ayush Ministry must devote attention towards research.

Q: There is a talk among people that the government is not functioning at the level you are functioning.

It is better if you avoid comparison. The Indian government must devote more attention to research. Salary is being paid and dispensaries are already running. What is new? All around the world only those countries have developed where new research and inventions have come up. Therefore, in order to do research and make inventions in the field of yoga and ayurveda the government must come forward.

Q: You are a sanyasi. Why did you choose business?

Yes. I am a sanyasi and I will remain a sanyasi. I am a Yogi, I am a Karmayogi. But I am upyogi (useful) for the state. I am a sanyasi who unites this country with prosperity and spirituality, a sanyasi who takes along with him both spirituality and modernization. I am a scientific sanyasi not a hypocrite. Yog and Karmyog are my life and business is only a by-product.

Q: Can you do full justice to both?

This is the life. We have to be knowledgeable, skillful and also spiritual. This is the right way of thinking about life. Only enjoyment and craze for God is madness.

Q: It is said you concentrate more on business and less on your camps these days.

Our camps, yoga camps are functioning completely and they will continue to do so. Nobody is seeing this. When they see the camps then only they will understand.

Q: Patanjali Ayurveda today sells almost billion dollars worth of consumer products every year. What is the secret of setting up such a large empire in a short time.

There are three important factors behind the success of Patnajali. And no compromises on the three! The first factor is our world class infrastructure, research labs and scientists. We follow complete and strict procedures to achieve world class research, world class setup and world class quality parameters.

Second, our raw material procurement is one of the most important functions. A lot of disorders and malfunction can happen in this stage and it could affect the quality of the product badly. As such we have trust worthy persons with 20 – 25 years experience procurement. In particular sanyasi yogis are deeply involved in raw material purchase. They take care that quality in raw material is not compromised.

Three whatever we earn and whichever is our profit we utilize 100 per cent of it in service of the people. I am an unpaid brand ambassador and Acharya Balakrishna is managing director and shareholder. No salary, no dividend. This is the first time it is happening in any business organization as normally any business house or corporate house has a motive to earn more profit and increase prosperity.

Q: There was a controversy about bones found in some products and it was even debated in parliament.

That Vrinda Karat one? Our products were there earlier and today also they are there. Tell me one product in which bone was found. At that time all products were examined and no bones parts were found nor any other parts. Those who complained miserably failed. Actually there are some people who want to defame Patanjali. This is not justifiable.

Q: Few months back there was controversy that some products probably noodle or pasta were manufactured without any license.

Nothing new. It is common whenever somebody is doing a great job a couple of controversies are always there. We do not do any illegal or immoral work. Some dishonest, zealous people, bad people definitely get worried about our good work and they create some or other controversy. We are truthful; we do national service and whenever we face such hurdles are created, we convert them as our strength.

Q: What role you play in management of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.?

My role is to give divine direction. It is my responsibility to see that nothing goes wrong in whatever we are doing. I have to motivate and guide them to do good service to the people.

Q: What role does co-founder Acharya Balakrishna play?

Acharya Balakrishna is very dynamic and he is an Ayurvedic scientist. We have huge units; world class food parks, various factories; various institutions. Acharya Balakrishna’s responsibility is to educate all the above units. Whatever we think, Acharya ji’s responsibility is to convert thought into reality.

Q: Do you hold meetings with Patanjali chief executive, RD heads, accounts heads and taxation consultants?

I don’t do that. It is done by Acharya ji.

Q: You say you plan to set up charities with Patanjali earnings. What charitable institutions have you completed or started so far?

So far we have spent more than Rs 10,000 crores in the service of the people. Entire world is aware of that. We run residential schools (acharyakulam) for small children. For big children we run vedic gurukulam, vedic kanya gurukulam for girls. For those who want university education we have established Patanjali university. Ayurveda college in which BA and MA degrees are awarded in BMS yoga, sanskrit grammar and philosophy. Apart form the educational institutions, we have setup a huge research centre. No private organization in the entire world has this facility. We have done a great job in the field of agriculture. We have set up a naturopath institute which is the biggest in the world. Further we have setup gurukuls and cowsheds. Thousands of our people learn yoga. As I said earlier we have spent more than Rs 10,000 crore which can be evaluated by people only.

Q: Before Patanjali there were several other companies producing Ayurveda products. Do you think they were not producing genuine ayurveda goods? Some firms are closed.

We encouraged ayurveda. In the field of ayurveda, whoever was doing good work, there is no problem for them. But for those who were looting in the name of ayurveda there would be great problem.

Q: People’s perception is that the BJP government is supporting Patanjali because you supported them in election?

These things happen.

Your view on demonitization.

Demonetization is very good for the nation. Transparency, accountability and strength in economy are built. RBI and banks must play a big role in taking this forward and implement effectively. Thirdly tax pundits should not spare tax evaders and they should not disturb honest people. Fourthly our economy is used to cash transactions. It is difficult to change that habit to cheques and drafts. But our economy must accept the change of habit to cashless in the form of cheques drafts and transfers for the betterment of society.

Q: What would be your message for Goa and Goan people?

Goa is progressive state. We shall overtake Hindustan Lever in Goa very soon. Goa is a lovable state for me. Our members in nook and corners of Goa are doing great service to the state.

Q: Anything about the upcoming elections in Goa?

We are neutral now. We are all party and independent.

*Kishore Dwibedi is Delhi-based journalist