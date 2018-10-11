Hyundai Motor unveils new Santro

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Hyundai Motor India Ltd unveiled the new Santro. The world premiere of the all new Santro will be held on October 23 in New Delhi.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new Santro, Y K Koo, MD and CEO, HMIL said, “Today is a historic and proud moment for us, as India has unanimously chosen the name of their favourite family car to be called the all new Santro”.

The new Santro comes with new age technology features including segment-first 17.64 cm touch screen audio video system. The Multi-media system is equipped with smart phone connectivity -android auto, Apple Carplay and mirror Link along with supporting voice recognition function and rear parking camera display on screen. The new Santro is equipped with 4-Cylinder 1.1 litre petrol engine with low vibrations, superior performance and high fuel efficiency. The pre-booking for the new Santro will be 100% online starting from October 10, 2018 till October 22, 2018 with Rs 11,100 as booking amount for the first 50,000 customers as an introductory offer.