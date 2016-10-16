Hyundai Elantra making waves

The Hyundai new Elantra 2016 is taken off the starting post with a bang, discovers Team B&C

Launched on August 23 2016 the all-new Hyundai Elantra is off to a running start on Goan roads. Reaction to it from the market is enthusiastic going by the pre and post-launch bookings from buyers. Pan-India within eight days of its launch the car registered over 405 bookings and 7817 enquires. Since the pre-orders for the saloon continue to pour in the numbers have now gone up to 1,100 bookings along with a total of 18,000 enquiries.

In Goa too the car is got pretty good response with buyers ready to wait for the top-end variant. At dealership, Goa Hyundai, Verna, the waiting period is four-six weeks for the top-of-the line petrol model which has sunroof and automatic transmission. Prashant Joshi, managing director, Goa Motors Ltd., says that robust response is because the Elantra is a very nice car with lots of new features like any top luxury cars.

Some of its exciting features include hands free smart trunk release that allows you to open the dickey from a small distance. The LED door handle approach lighting is another cool feature while the tire pressure monitoring system, driver knee airbag, an eight inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple car play, among others makes the Elantra fully loaded in top quality features.

The car is in total of nine variants priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in petrol as well as diesel fuels. The saloon comes with a choice of two engines, viz. 2.0 litre dual VTVT petrol (150 bhp and 190 Nm) and 1.6 litre CRDi diesel. Transmission options on offer include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The engine gives lot of power and can easily take in high speed on empty roads and highways.

In mileage and fuel efficiency also the score is impressive. The petrol model delivers a fuel efficiency of 14.6 kmpl (manual) and 14.6 kmpl (automatic) while the diesel version gives 22.5 kmpl (manual) and 18.2 kmpl (automatic.) “With such impressive mileage figures the Elantra is one of the most fuel efficient cars in its segment,” points out Joshi.

A D-segment sedan the Elantra is classy in interiors. It’s got rich looking cabin and overall stylish feel like most Hyundai cars. And the exciting sun-roof in the top-end variant just adds to the upmarket looks. The car confirms to safety standards with six airbags, ABS, vehicle stability control and hill start assist.

Taken together with features and attractive pricing the Elentra is a good buy. It offers value for money to buyers looking for an affordable luxury car. However the sedan segment since 2015 is facing lot of pressure from SUVs and crossovers. It also faces competition from slew of compact sedans launched by manufacturers.

The Elantra’s closest rivals are the Corolla Altis and the Octavis. All in all, the Elantra is a good car that is top loaded with features, looks good and does a great job of matching sophistication with convenience.