Hyderabad youth dies of suspected drug overdose in Anjuna

MAPUSA: A 24-year-old youth from Hyderabad Shashank Sharma died after collapsing at a discotheque/club in Anjuna on Sunday. According to sources, the death was a result of suspected drug overdose.

As per Anjuna police, the deceased, along with his brother and a friend, had come down to Goa as a tourist late Saturday night. All the three were staying in a hotel in Anjuna.

Police said that the trio visited a popular club in Anjuna on Sunday afternoon and participated in a disco party.

They said that after arrival at the club, Shashank started feeling uneasy and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Goa Medical

College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for treatment. Police said that he died around Sunday midnight while undergoing treatment at the GMC.

“We have registered a case of unnatural death. The postmortem has been conducted and the cause of death has been reserved. Viscera has been preserved. We are further investigating the case,” said Anjuna police inspector Chetan Patil.

He said that the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased on Monday and that they had left for Hyderabad.