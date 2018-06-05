Hurray! No homework for Classes I, II students

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state education department will do away with the homework for Class I and Class II in the primary section once it receives such official intimation from the Union ministry of human resource development.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar had recently stated that the central government will ensure removal of homework for these classes in accordance with the direction of the Madras High Court.

Last week the particular High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to do away with the homework for the two classes as well as reduce weight of school children’s bags.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, director of education G P Bhat said that the Goan educational scenario is different from the rest of the country as far as the timetable of the primary classes is concerned.

“In Goa these classes are mostly conducted in the morning session between 7.30 am/ 8 am and 1 pm/ 1.30 pm, unlike those in other states, which begin in the morning at around 9.30 and then end somewhere at 4.30 in the afternoon,” he informed, stating that therefore, students of Class I and Class II in Goa get ample time to complete their homework.

“Nevertheless, we are awaiting the direction of the Union ministry of HRD, and would implement it fully by ensuring that no student of Class I and Class II is given homework,” Bhat noted, pointing out, “Thus we will also honour the order of the court.”

Bhat said that care has also been taken to ensure that no student has to carry heavy burden of his books to school.

“We have already given related instructions by issuing a circular that no heavy load should be put on the shoulders of the students, in the form of school bag filled with books,” he informed, maintaining that the circular follows related guidelines from the Supreme Court.

The particular circular issued by the DoE last year recommends to schools that they can think of providing lockers in their premises, for the students to store their books. It also directs the schools that the weight of the school bag should not exceed 10 per cent of the body weight of the child.

The circular further warns of action if any complaints in this regard are received against schools.

“In a letter written by a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, government of India, New Delhi,

the following measures are recommended: reduce reference books, issue guidelines for all students to carry books as per the timetable, and also suggest suitable, safe ways to carry the bag,” this circular states.

The particular circular directs the teachers to pre-inform students about textbooks and notebooks to be carried in a particular day, asking the schools to sensitise and create awareness among parents on this issue.

It also asks the students studying in the pre-primary classes not to carry any books/ notebooks to school.

It was however found that after nearly one year of issuance of this circular almost negligible number of schools around the state have managed to provide lockers to the students, mainly due to the insufficient space in their premises.

The Madras High Court in its interim order has also said the use of National Council for Educational Research and Training books be made mandatory. Goa has already adopted the NCERT books for all its school students.