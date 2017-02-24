HSSC seating in Bicholim, Canacona, Cuncolim, Curchorem, Mapusa

PANAJI: Higher Secondary Certificate Examination will commence from March 1 and conclude on March 22. The detailed date sheet in respect of exam is hosted on its official website www.gbshse.gov.in.

The examination in each subject commences at 10 am and all the candidates should be present at their respective centre of examination 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination.

In Bicholim centre at Shri Shantadurga Higher Secondary School, arts (whole 50001-50209) and with exemption 50210 – 50214 and commerce (whole 50224-50492) and exemption 50493-50501 and Science (whole 50511 – 50719) and vocational (50729 – 50754) and with exemptions 50755 will be seated.

In Canacona centre at Shri Mallikarjun Higher Secondary School, Canacona, arts whole (50765 – 50939) and with exemption 50940 – 50941, commerce (whole 50951 – 51042) and with exemption 51043 and science (whole 51053 – 51167) and vocational: (whole: 51177 – 51218) will answer.

At Cuncolim centre in Maria Bambina Higher Secondary School, Cuncolim: Arts – (whole: 51228 – 51465) and with exemption 51466 – 51467 and Commerce (Whole: 51477 – 51662) and with exemption: 51663 and in science: (Whole: 51673 – 51758) and with exemption: 51759 – 51760 and vocational (whole: 51770 – 51844) and with exemption: 51845 – 51846 will be seated.

At Curchorem centre in Guardian Angel Higher Secondary School, Curchorem, Arts (whole: 51856 – 52120) and with exemption: 52121 – 52123; Commerce (whole: 52133 – 52395) and with exemption: 52396 – 52399; Science (whole: 52409 – 52666) and with exemption: 52667 – 52670 and vocational (whole: 52680 – 52842) will be seated.

At Mapusa centre in St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa, Arts (whole: 52852 – 53299) and with exemption: 53300 – 53301 and commerce (whole: 53311 – 54197) and with exemption: 54198 – 54205 and science (whole: 54215 – 54870) and with exemption: 54871 – 54879 and vocational (whole: 54889 – 55225) and with exemption: 55226 – 55228 will be

seated.