HPCL releases Rs 1.47 crore outstanding dues to MMC

VASCO: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday released a part payment of ` 1.47 crores to the Mormugao municipal council which was outstanding for the past several years.

As per available information from MMC chairperson Deepak Naik, the two vital installations involving the HPCL and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) were supposed to pay total outstanding dues to the Mormugao municipal authorities of ` 24.97 crores.

Despite issuing several reminders, the vital installations have failed to pay the long outstanding dues. “The Mormugao municipal authorities have decided to seal the petroleum companies, if they failed to pay their long pending dues”, said Naik and further opined that bowing to the action of sealing the premises, HPCL have released a part payment of ` 1.47 crore.

It may be recalled that the MMC has leased out its property to HPCL and BPCL admeasuring about 9070 square meters and 8038 square meters of land respectively, however despite the reminders, both the oil companies had failed to pay rent to the MMC with an increase of 10 percent every year. Now the total outstanding dues had reached ` 24.97 crore.