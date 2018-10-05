How to wear your face this season

Roanna Silveira

As we put away our tank tops and bring out our sweaters, we also set aside our bright summery lipsticks and eye shadows and take out our fall plums and burgundies.

Let’s take a look at what’s trending in makeup this fall.

High Shine

The vibe: Perfected high shine skin complemented by wet glossy lips, while eyes fade into the background with darker matte eye shadow.

Get the look: Get a smooth base with a luminous foundation and highlight liberally on the high points of the face – the cheekbones, the brow bone, the forehead, Cupid’s bow and chin. Add a sweep of matte neutral eye shadow on your lids and below the lash line. Tight line your upper lash line with black pencil and add some volumising mascara. Add a brown nude lip gloss or top up a brown lipstick with clear gloss.

Burgundy Lips

The vibe: Deep burgundy lipstick dramatised by light eye makeup – just a sweep of yellow gold along the inner corners of the eyes.

Get the look: This look is very wearable for night or day. Use a light glowing base. Outline your lips with a matching lip liner and fill in with a matte liquid lipstick. Sweep a complementary hue of bright gold along the inner corners till halfway across the lid.

Matte Red Lips

The vibe: If burgundy isn’t your thing then go for a retro matte red lip. Bare eyes draw attention to the lips. Skin is contoured and glowing.

Get the look: This look is great for a dinner date, an event or even if it’s just a red lipstick kind of day. Get a perfect base with a light glowing foundation. Next, use highlighter to highlight the high points of the face. Contour your cheeks slightly with a powder that is two shades darker than your skin. Precisely outline your lips with a matching red lip liner. Fill in with a matte red lipstick that suits your skin tone. Apply concealer around the mouth to fix any mistakes and to sharpen the edge.

Deconstructed Eye Liner

The vibe: The eye liner is deconstructed, so it doesn’t appear very heavy on both lash lines. The inner corners are defined and a slight feline flick is created at the outer corners. This is paired with matte skin and a nude lip.

Get the Look: Get a matte canvas to work with by using a matte foundation and then powdering in areas where you usually get oily. If you have dry skin, skip the powder. For the liner, if you are comfortable using liquid liner then go for it. However, gel liners give a little play time, so this might be more comfortable to work with for most people. First, draw a thin line along the upper lash line. Bring it out upwards at the outer corner for a feline flick. Next, extend the inner corner line downwards slightly. Connect it to the lower lash line but don’t drag it all along the lower lash line; stop at the tear duct. Offset the liner look with a matte nude lipstick.

Colorful Eye Liner

The vibe: Eyeliners don’t just come in black – you can choose from all the colours under the sun! Bold colours were used to line eyes on the runway for an eye-catching look. Here, a red-toned liner was used to bring out the blue of the model’s eyes.

Get the Look: Line your eyes with a coloured eyeliner for a statement look. Choose a colour that complements your eye colour – if you have brown eyes, cobalt blue or berry purple would complement them well. Pair it with a neutral lip to keep all attention on the eyes.

Colourful Mascara

The vibe: If colourful eye liner wasn’t enough, colourful mascara was big on the runway this fall. Colourful clumpy lashes were accompanied by matte skin and nude pale lips.

Get the look: First, get a matte base with a matte foundation, and powder generously on oil-prone areas like the T-zone. Use a colourful mascara to get the coloured lashes effect. If you don’t have one, use cream eye shadow with an old mascara wand. Keep the focus on the eyes by keeping the lip makeup soft and neutral with a nude lipstick.

Fall-Winter 2018 has the usual red to wine lips teamed up with perfect glowing or matte skin, but it also has some playful elements like colourful liner and mascara. My favourites are the colourful eyeliner and burgundy lip.

Take tips from the runway and play around with colour this fall-winter season!

(Writer can be contacted at roannasilveira@gmail.com)