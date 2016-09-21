How to Make Private Tuitions Affordable

In the first of its kind of action, the department of education ordered a private coaching centre in Caranzalem to refund to the parents of a pupil the fee charged in contravention of norms prescribed under provisions of the Goa Coaching Classes (Regulation) Act of 2001. Such an action was unheard of, though it is a common knowledge that coaching classes charge fees arbitrarily, despite the government notifying rates they can charge at different levels. In the particular case the owners had charged a class X student Rs 48,000 for six subjects as against the notified fee of Rs 15,000, which was more than three times the prescribed fees. The action could be taken by the department of education because the parent gathered courage to complain. Usually parents fear their children’s interests may be harmed by owners of coaching institutes if they complain against them. Let us hope more and more parents gather courage to fight. For then, they can make private tuitions affordable not only for their children but for all.

As competition for admission to professional courses like medical and engineering grows tougher, most parents put their children in tutorial classes. With the rising demand, private institutes have been mushrooming and doing roaring business, fixing their own rates of fees and other terms which parents and pupils have but to quietly submit to. Though the state government notified fees to be charged by private coaching and tuition institutes, there is no mechanism to check violations by them. Besides, there is no provision in the law to impose any penalty other than cancellation of licences granted by the government to the owners of the institutes. The Goa Coaching Classes (Regulation) Act of 2001 provides for charging higher fees in cases where the owners of tutorial classes make available extraordinary facilities. Higher fees can be charged, however, only with the approval of the education department. There have been cases when coaching class owners have sought approval for charging fees, which were granted by the competent authority a year later.

Numerous coaching classes are operating in the state and not all with the mandatory government registration. There is no centralized data of tuition/coaching classes with the education department. The central education zone, under which the talukas of Tiswadi, Ponda, Sanguem and Dharbandora are covered, has only 39 coaching classes registered with it, which are located in Tiswadi and Ponda. That the government data is flawed can be seen from the fact that there are scores of coaching classes being run in Sanguem and Dharbandora talukas. There being no provision for mandatory checking of the private tuition/coaching classes, more and more such institutions are added every year.

There needs to be a regulatory body to carry out checks of the tuition and coaching institutes: the authorities should not wait for complaints to be filed to act against them. It is also absurd to note that action has been provided for in the Act against errant operators only on the ground of a complaint of malpractice being registered against them. One complaint against a particular coaching class operator could be just the tip of an iceberg, as other pupils and parents must surely have similar complaints, only they are not forthcoming out of fear of retaliation. Rather than waiting for the parents or students to lodge complaint, the government should set up a committee to periodically check the records of the coaching institutions as also independently examine parents in confidence to verify whether fees were being charged as stipulated. It should also be made compulsory that payment of fees by parents is made by cheque or deposited in the bank accounts of the respective institutions. If the institutes take something in white, something in black, the regulatory body must build safeguards to stop payments in cash over and above payments by cheque or deposits in the institute’s account.

No unregistered institute should be allowed to function. While registered institutes usually have the basic infrastructure, the same cannot be said about the unregistered ones. The owners of these classes have perhaps not sought registration because they do not meet the requirements laid down. Periodical inspection of all coaching institutes (both registered and unregistered) would help in ensuring that basic infrastructure was provided for and fees charged were as notified by government. Most parents invest highly in their children’s education, cutting down on many other expenses. Sending children to private tuitions should be made affordable in order that parents are able to meet other necessities of life comfortably as well. The state government should see regulation of fees of private tutorial institutes as a part of its responsibility to make life better for people.

