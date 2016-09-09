How Local Bodies Can Manage Solid Waste

Three municipal councils – Curchorem, Valpoi and Pernem – and five gram panchayats – Morjim, Taleigao, Colva, Chicalim and Fatorpa-Quitol – have failed to comply with High Court directives on collection and baling of solid waste within their jurisdictions citing lack of funds and manpower. The orders were issued by the court three years ago to all the municipal bodies and the gram panchayats in the state following framing of the Solid Waste management Rules, 2000, to ensure segregation, collection and baling of solid waste in towns and coastal villages. The baled dry solid waste was to be transported to a cement kiln in Karnataka by an appointed agency for disposal. Ever since the directives were issued the authorities of the solid waste management cell have received and transported around 2,080 tonnes of both baled and non-baled waste, of which 1,476 tonnes was baled dry plastic waste. As per the High Court directives, the civic bodies and the panchayats were directed to segregate the waste collected into biodegradable waste, dry waste and non-biodegradable waste. While the biodegradable waste was to be composted by the local body within the area of its jurisdiction, dry waste and non-biodegradable waste were to be baled and handed over to the designated agency for disposal.

How far the shortage of manpower and funds have adversely impacted the cleanliness mission needs to be examined. This is not the first time that plans to ensure cleanliness or to control stray animals have failed for lack of funds and manpower to the panchayati raj institutions. It is a practice among the state authorities to hand over newer responsibilities to the local bodies without ascertaining the facts whether they were equipped to handle them or not. There have been several occasions wherein the local bodies, most of which do not have sufficient funds, have expressed their inability to carry out the responsibilities given to them. There should be a mechanism to check whether the local self-governing bodies were equipped to handle the “additional” works given to them.

Since non-availability of funds and manpower have been perennial problems with the local self-governing bodies the state authorities need to chalk out plans in advance to ensure that the local bodies were adequately equipped to carry out the any new mandate that is sought to be given to them for implementation. The Goa State Pollution Control Board, the nodal agency for disposal of the solid waste, has perhaps found that some of the errant municipalities and panchayats have had genuine difficulties in getting the funds and the manpower and has approached some of the business houses in the state to get funds from them as part of corporate social responsibility. The disposal of solid waste had been a major issue for the local self-governing bodies till the arrangements were made by the government to dispose the waste to be used as fuel in cement kilns in Karnataka but the authorities failed to make adequate provisions to turn the opportunity into a success. The authorities should not allow the process of handling solid waste to be derailed just because some local bodies do not have adequate funds and make arrangements to ensure that the civic bodies get the necessary monetary resources and manpower help to carry out the newer responsibilities assigned to them.

It is a known fact that many of the local self-governing bodies are dependent on government allocations for undertaking their assigned duties. This problem has been perennial but the authorities have failed to find an answer to the issue. Many a times efforts made by the local bodies to raise their revenue collection by hiking tax rates have been opposed by the local people. As the fate of public representatives depends on the voters in the areas they prefer not to push any proposal that could hurt the locals, as a result of which the local bodies are unable to raise funds to carry out their basic duties, let alone implement the newer responsibilities. However, in spite of the problems of manpower and funds, most of the local bodies have been able to implement the High Court directives. The authorities should find out why a few have failed to carry out the directives and take those that have deliberately ignored the directives to task. The state authorities should explore the possibilities of outsourcing the newer responsibilities like segregation and baling of dry solid waste. Besides, project-specific special funds should be provided for the local bodies for any new responsibility given to them in order to facilitate proper implementation of the works assigned.

