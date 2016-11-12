How fresh does your food have to be?

Zubin Dsouza

Have you ever waited patiently at a greengrocer’s or at a vegetable or fruit vendor’s store whilst some ninny fondled all the produce in the pursuit of the perfect combination of freshness and ripeness? Whilst these nameless and faceless wonders block the entire section as they spread their arms and legs wide, blocking access to counters, one can’t help but sit by and wonder as to what they are really doing.

They pop, crackle and hiss; make strange clucking and gurgling sounds as they keep pulling and shoving the merchandise about till they are absolutely certain about what they have picked up.

Their prize, the one they so relentlessly pursue is to be able to carry home the freshest vegetables or fruit of the lot.

But is it really worth it?

Do we really have to pay a premium for fancy restaurants who advertise that they do farm to table menus? Do we really need to see a chef pull out a fresh fish out of the aquarium that lies plonk in the centre of the restaurant before we agree to eat it? Is it that we need to see the meats that are going to be part of our meals butchered in our presence?

How do we decide which food is fresh, where a loss of freshness doesn’t really hurt and when a mistake in these situations could have very awful consequences?

I mean, we wouldn’t swallow down a dozen stale and stinky oysters; that doesn’t make sense. We wouldn’t chomp on stale and old sushi and neither would we dive into canned food that is well past the published expiry date. That would be stupid and would probably land you on the business side of a hospital.

I remember reading a book by Rick Stein on Indian cooking where he lamented the fact that the meat in India was tough because butchers sold freshly slaughtered meat instead of hanging and ageing them which would tenderise the meat in the process. This is a process followed in most of the Western world while most of Asia would definitely not agree. We may stew our meats for an hour longer to get the necessary tenderness but we are definitely not eating something that died over a week ago.

Perspectives change the entire perception of how fresh our food really needs to be.

To me, freshly baked bread is something that you have just pulled out of the oven; to others, it is the one that carries the same date as the day on which you are buying it in a supermarket.

And where does it really end? For our bread, do you need freshly harvested wheat and flour straight out of the mill? Does the salt that you would put into the bread have to come from the sea around the same time as you are kneading the dough?

The food you buy at a supermarket can be between two days to six months old depending on what you buy. Right from stuff like ascorbic acid in your bread that keeps mould away to harmless gases that exist in the packet in which your fresh meat is wrapped that allows it to retain the freshly slaughtered look; they all have been employed in varying degrees to give you the illusion of freshness. The facts are that we have all bought it at some point in time or the other and haven’t seen noticeable changes in our health. So why is there all the fuss?

Olives that we pay a premium for when we opt to buy fresh olives are never, ever fresh. The fresh fruit is almost impossible to eat and it has to be processed in a brine solution and macerated for at least a month before it can see the insides of your martini glass.

Although fresh fruits and vegetables are really very good for you, you would be actually surprised about the number of times that canned or frozen food could be better.

Canned tomatoes for example benefit from the fact that a carotenoid called lycopene is released on heating. This is what protects you from prostate and breast cancers.

Green peas are a great source of protein and are lovely when steamed just right. They have this sweet and buttery taste that can lend itself wonderfully to a lot of great dishes. The flipside is that if you don’t own a garden where you grow your very own peas you will realise that peas have this nasty tendency to start converting their sugars into starch as soon as they are picked. A day after they are picked, they turn dull and starchy and freezing them ensures that the sugar conversion process is halted right in its tracks.

Even when you take spinach into consideration – you tend to get more spinach in a can than you could possibly consume fresh. That is a significant more amount of folate, iron and fibre…guess what I am going for?

There are of course times that you just can’t beat the qualities that fresh food can bring to the table….but for every one of those other times, I am skipping the line where people are queued to squeeze the life out of their vegetables just to check if they are fresh.

