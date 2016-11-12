House tax collection goes online at Mormugao civic body

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC), on Thursday, launched the much needed online tax-collection service for the benefit of the residents.

The facility is being provided in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) and PayU Payments Pvt Ltd.

The residents can now pay their house tax online, while the MMC is further planning to start the online system for other payments as well. The MMC intends to launch a mobile app shortly in order to help the residents make payments without visiting the tax collection counter.

The inauguration of the online tax collection service was done at the hands of Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida by lighting the traditional lamp at a function held at Janata Vachanalaya Hall in the presence of MMC chairperson Deepak Naik, deputy chairperson Shashikant Parab, chief officer Deepali Naik, vice president of KMBL (government business) Prajyot Gandhi, senior manager-KMBL Ignatius D’Cruz, category head PayU Payments Pvt Ltd (government and utilities) Samir Dave and councillors. Speaking on the occasion, Vasco MLA Almeida said that the online tax collection service will not cost the people any single rupee extra in form of service charges.

He disclosed that the people can pay their house tax payments without coming to the cash collection counter of the MMC.

“The people will also save their time and money through the online tax collection service,” Almeida stated.

He informed that “the launching of online tax collection service is a team work of the council for the benefit of the citizens.”

MMC chairperson Naik said that the council, during its one-year tenure, has made an achievement by launching the online tax collection service.

He disclosed that people were facing inconvenience of standing in long queues in order to make payments of various taxes at the tax collection counter. “Now, the service will be convenient for the people in making payment of taxes from home,” added Naik.

MMC chief officer said that the MMC has signed a tripartite agreement between KMBL and PayU Payments Pvt Ltd for the online tax collection service.

“The online tax collection service will help the council in easy recovery of long pending dues,” added Naik.