House passes Bill to amend tenancy Act

The Goa Agriculture Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was unanimously passed in the state assembly, on Wednesday, paving the way for transfer of tenancy cases back to mamlatdar from the Court of Senior Civil Judge.

A noisy scene was witnessed in the House as some members sought clarity over the appellate authority for tenancy cases, which the tenants have lost in Civil Court.

However, there was no amendment from the legislators to the Bill.

While replying to queries raised by members, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte said that the percentage of cases going against tenants in mamlatdar court was 21 per cent till 2014, and from 2014 to 2017, 23 per cent cases went against the tenants in Civil Court.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the government has accepted the demand of the people for transferring cases from Civil Court as there is ease of dealing the cases before mamlatdar court without advocate.

Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said that earlier there were two options for the tenants to appeal against the order passed against them by the mamlatdar court, and it included the Collector and Administrative Tribunal, and added that now in the cases disposed by the Civil Court, the tenants have only one option for appealing the order that is District Court.

The Bill gives powers to the mamlatdar for deciding on the matter under various sections of the Goa Daman and Diu Agricultural Tenancy Act, 1964 (Act7 of 1964). Similarly, the Bill also bestows upon the Collector and the Administrative Tribunal the appellate/revisional power under the said Act.

The Bill has fixed the time limit of three years for disposal of the applications and/or proceedings under sections 7,7A, 14, and 18 of the said Act, from the date of their filing or from the date of their receipt from the Court of Senior Civil Judge, as the case may be.

The Bill also empowers the government to constitute Agricultural Land Tribunal for such areas and also to frame rules for prescribing the manner for holding inquiry by the mamlatdar into the alleged contravention.

The Bill states that from every order, including an order passed under Chapter II-A other than an interim order passed by the mamlatdar or the Tribunal under the Act, an appeal shall lie to the Collector and the orders of the Collector on such appeal shall be final, subject to revision, if any, by the Administrative Tribunal.

“Provided that where such order has been passed by the Court of Senior Civil Judge before the commencement of the Goa Agricultural Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2017, an appeal shall lie to the District Court and the orders of the Court on such appeal shall be final. And, from every original order other than an interim order passed by the Collector an appeal shall lie to the Administrative Tribunal and the orders on such appeal shall be final” the Bill adds.