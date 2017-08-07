House passes bill on compensation to persons affected by projects

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state legislative assembly on Monday passed the Goa compensation to the project-affected persons and vesting of land in the government bill, 2017, and referred the Goa requisition and acquisition of property bill, 2017, to the select committee.

Participating in the discussion on the Goa compensation to the project-affected persons and vesting of land in the government bill, 2017, Opposition MLAs demanded reference of the bill to the select committee.

However, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte refused to refer the bill to the committee stating that the particular bill has been brought in to safeguard the interest of the government.

Congress MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Luizinho Faleiro demanded that the bill be referred to the select committee as it is related to the issue of compensation and land acquisition.

“We require more time to study the bill,” Lourenco said. Faleiro stated that the state government cannot supersede the central legislation – Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

When the government refused to refer the bill to the select committee, Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar sought division of votes on the bill.

Subsequently the bill was passed with 20 against 16 votes.

NCP MLA Churchill Alemao did not support either side.

However, Khaunte referred the Goa requisition and acquisition of property bill, 2017, to the select committee which is headed by him.

MLAs Pratapsing Rane, Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Nilesh Cabral, Carlos Almeida, Prasad Gaonkar and Alina Saldanha are the members of the committee.

The assembly also passed the Goa highways (amendment) bill, 2017 amending Section 3 (1) and (4) of the Goa Daman and Diu Highways Act, 1974 so as to empower the government to declare as urban roads the state highways which pass through limits of the Corporation of the City of Panaji and municipalities up to the distance terminating at national highways.

This legislative measure will give relief to the liquor outlet owners who have been affected by a Supreme Court order.

The state legislative assembly also passed the Goa protection of interests of depositors in financial establishments (amendment) bill, 2017.

Speaking during the discussion on the Goa town and country planning (amendment) bill, 2017, TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai told the House that the suggestion on appointing head of the TCP department can be considered.

The amended TCP bill passed on Monday seeks to empower the government to appoint three chief town planners in the TCP department. These chief town planners will look after administration, planning and land-use separately.

Pratapsing Rane observed that there cannot be three chief town planners, but we can have two assistant or associate chief town planners.