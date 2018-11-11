House gutted in Baga as Diwali lamp sparks blaze

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

A Diwali lamp sparked a massive blaze in a house at Sauntawaddo, Baga leaving three inmates injured. The fire also triggered a cylinder blast in which the house was entirely gutted.

According to Calangute police they received a call at 3 am that the house is on fire. The houseowner braved himself and saved his wife and a minor daughter. In the process he received 55% burn injuries and was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

The police gave the names of the injured as Jaganath Gadekar (45), his wife Vishranti (38) and daughter (14). Police said that neighbours rushed to save the house but in the process a cylinder blasted.

During the panchanama the police said that items such as fridge, TV, household items, metal sheets on the roof were damaged. The total cost for damages is estimated to be Rs 7 lakh.

The Pilerne fire brigade said that they received a call at 3.30 am and they informed the Mapusa fire brigade. But by the time the fire personnel reached the spot the house was totally gutted. Calangute sarpanch Shawn Martins said that the panchayat has contributed Rs 25,000 to the family members under the natural calamity fund.