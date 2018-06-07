House catches fire in Mapusa, loss pegged at Rs 3 lakh

MAPUSA: Valuables worth around Rs 3 lakh were destroyed as a house at Morod, Mapusa caught fire on Wednesday evening. Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to Mapusa fire station, at around 6.30 pm a call was received about a fire in a house at Morod. A fire tender rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire before it engulfed other rooms.

One room was fully gutted and belongings of Ramchandra Belekar including his television set, laptops, sewing machine, clothes, utensils and cash of around Rs 9,500 were also gutted. The roof was also damaged.

Meanwhile, in a fire incident at Moira, a car was partly gutted along with other appliances like refrigerator and washing machine causing a loss of around Rs 2 lakh on Monday night.

According to Mapusa fire station, a call was received at around 12.30 am about a car catching fire near the Corporation Bank at Moira. The fire was first noticed by a family member at around 12.15 am. Fire officials said that the car belonged to Nita Pednekar. The cause of fire is not known but is suspected as short circuit.