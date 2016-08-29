Hotel Manvins bags India Travel award

PANAJI: On August 4, Hotel Manvins , Panaji was conferred with the prestigious India Travel award as Best Economy Hotel in West and South India sector. The promoter of the Manvins Group, P MVaz, received the award at Novotel Pune at the hands of the Pune Mayor and G Jadrags.. The recipients of India Hospitality Awards were researched and selected by the well known Publications House DDPL which brings out among other periodicals Hospitality Talk, Trav Talk, Indian Journey, Mice Talk, Holiday Talk. As reported in the press Goa Tourism too received the prestigious India Travel award as the best Beach Destination from the same organizers i.e. DDPL at the same venue…This was a very proud moment for Manvins as their services have also been recognized along with the great Goa Tourism Dept. Thus for Manvins this is no mean achievement. On the same day Hotel Manvns received another award as Best Value for money City hotel from trinity Hospitality Ventures. NT

