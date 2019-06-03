Hot business opportunity for Goans in cold storages

Since liberation the area under agricultural activities in Goa has been steadily shrinking. From a healthy 85 per cent in 1961 the area under agriculture is now around 60 per cent and is receding exponentially as Goans are moving from rural to urban areas steadily.

What is needed is to create a situation where migration from rural areas to urban comes down. This can happen only by boosting the rural economy and giving respectability to agricultural activity. Rural development should not only be limited to construction of good roads and helping farmers in improving agricultural yields, ease of farming and input subsidies. This aspect is done to the satisfaction of most of the farmers in Goa.

What is also needed is to minimise wastages in storage of agricultural product as also during transportation from farms to the market place. Such wastage directly effects farmer’s profitability. If wastages are minimised and entire produce gets sold, then farmer’s profits would obviously increase.

Government initiatives need to move therefore from production orientation to profit oriented sustainable farming. Data suggests that almost 25-30 per cent of perishable vegetable items go waste in transit. Imagine the kind of boost strawberry plantation started since last year in Netravali or tomato production would get if the entire produce can be brought under cold storage facility during transportation to the market place of Margao and Panaji where the farmers can fetch better prices for their produce.

What is cold storage?

Cold storage is an integral component of postharvest management of many fruits, vegetables and processed products. Even fish, which is an integral part of Goa’s lifeline can be stored and transported from eastern and other coasts and offered to Goans without any chemical treatment for enhancing shelf life. Cold storage plays vital role in reducing postharvest losses of edible commodities by enhancing their storability and shelf-life. Timely storage of highly perishable commodities helps in their regular and continuous supply either for table or processing purposes. It is also highly beneficial in price stabilization, proper distribution and marketing of commodities.

Current status in India

Presently, there are around 6,227 cold storages in India and they provide a storage capacity of up to 30.00 million tonnes. Cold storages were developed majorly for bulk products like onions and potatoes and facilities are concentrated in UP, West Bengal, Punjab and Gujarat. There’s an urgent need of such a network of modern multi-chamber cold storages in Goa for commodities requiring different temperatures for storage.

Is operating a cold storage very expensive?

Cold storages require steady power supply. This is a long standing problem in India. Operating costs are very high. Frequent power cuts are a major factor of concern too in India. Since last five years, however, the world over facilities both for storage and transportation have started using solar energy.

The solar panels located on the vehicle’s roof, power the refrigeration unit during the truck’s daily delivery cycle. A 1.8KW solar system provides more than enough energy to maintain optimum temperature throughout a typical summer day of opening and closing the doors while the refrigerated truck delivers.

Cold storage godowns, world over are also now run on solar energy with solar panels mounted on the rooftops. The godowns are incorporated with thermally insulating partitions so that every compartment can be maintained at different temperature depending upon the product stored. India is pioneer in solar energy utilisation. This totally minimises the dependence on diesel or other fuel to generate power and thus brings down the cost of refrigeration. It also ensures that temperatures inside a compartment are maintained at desired levels without interruption as power supply to the unit would not be dependent on electricity supply.

India has been primarily an agrarian economy and one of the world’s largest producers of fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood. But despite this, the nation has access to only 60 per cent of the produce. Rest 40 per cent of agricultural produce being dumped in wastage bins due to lack of proper cold storage facilities. While on the other side, a sizeable portion of India’s population sleeps hungry every night.

While a farmer puts intensive effort in growing a crop and harvesting, in the absence of a cold storage facility close to the farm or reefer trucks, he stores the temperature/ humidity sensitive crops in a normal room and transports it to the market in a general truck. By the time the crop reaches the market, its freshness and quality will have degraded. The farmer faces loss of the physical product and the achievable sale-price

Figures for Goa as to how much of the produce gets wasted are not exactly known. However, a visit to Margao vegetable and fish market suggests that whereas unsold fish is dried in the open space thus optimising the revenue and profits, veg and fruit vendors there don’t have the same opportunity.

Transforming shortcomings into opportunities

Goa is heavily dependent on neighbouring states for food and vegetables not to forget eternal dependence for fish from outside. And this is despite the various concessions and subsidies from the local government.

Availability of cold storage and transportation facility has the potential to impact every aspect of the local economy. Some ways include, sufficient agricultural produce for the population including the Tourists, surplus that will lead to increased trade beyond Goa, better value for produce and increased income for farmers.

If Goan Cashew nuts can be one of the first items on the buying list of a tourist while in Goa, then why not alsande- kidney shaped beans as rajma of Goa? It is here that local government can play their role in facilitating storage and packing.

Ideally to start with Goa should have two major cold storage godowns -one in each district. This coupled with a few solar powered transportation cold storage trucks should help immensely in achieving the objective. Both storage and transportation should be available at concessional rates.

Goan farmer is no more sussegado. He is ready to put in hard work even at odd hours. A visit to Pimplaped area of Margao these days around 5 am should set all doubts to rest. Here you will get to see Goans selling their local mangoes in the whole sale market churning out a turnover of a few lakh rupees, every day, even before the sunrise. It is here that they can be supported with cold storage facilities and reduce their hardships.

Cold storage can play its major role in the years ahead to improve shelf life of final agricultural produce. It can also help in preserving and enhancing shelf life of hybrid and other seeds used in plantation if stored under proper humidity and temperature. That in turn helps in improving yields of the agricultural product from the farm which in turn improves revenue and profit to the farmer.

Goa lives and breathes through its villages. It is time however, that Goans realize that the only way to retain identity is by economically strengthening rural Goa whereby the farmer continues not only to thrive and make a decent living in villages but more importantly his children too are convinced that it is much more economically sensible to continue with agricultural activity in his village rather than taking a salaried job and migrating to urban location.

Perhaps a diploma in agricultural sector to skilled workers and their children can bring a certain level of respectability to the profession which is sadly looked down upon. An economically sound Goan farmer with a herd of traditional live stock is the fulcrum to Goa’s tourism, economy and even its identity.

*The author is M.Sc (Tech), MBA (IIM-A), managing director of Vibha Natural Products Ltd., Mumbai