Hospital, clinic fined for medical waste dumping

Margao: Unable to keep a check on medical waste which continues to find its place at black spots in the town, the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) on Monday started a crackdown and issued challans to medical institutions and hotels found not adhering to rules while disposing of such waste.

MMC chief officer Siddhivinayak Naik is said to have initiated the action taking cognisance of a report by the sanitary inspector according to which a lot of saline bottles, syringes, injections, and other medical waste were found at the Gandhi market waste dump site by workers involved in waste segregation.

“We issued challan of Rs 25,000 each to a hospital and a clinic whose waste was found dumped haphazardly. Earlier, we had come across four such cases. Despite warning, the establishments are not mending their ways and MMC workers are scared to handle waste. Instead of civilized persons helping us, they unfortunately are adding to our woes,’’ said Naik, while speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’.

He claimed that the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) is yet to submit the report of the earlier cases in respect of which MMC had asked it to verify the waste from the pollution point of view. “We cannot collect the medical waste, it is the duty of the respective medical institutions and hospitals to dispose of such waste,’’ the chief officer said.

Meanwhile, MMC is banking on the labourers of a private contractor to tide over the shortage of workers caused as the earlier contractor had abandoned the work to clear the black spots of Margao.

Sources disclosed Bappu contractor who was earlier awarded the tender was called by the MMC and requested to provide labourers on urgent basis and that he is likely to provide 20 labourers by Tuesday, who will be on the job at the black spots.