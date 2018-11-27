Honour The Spirit Of Constitution

SUJIT DE, KOLKATA

THE nation celebrated Constitution Day on November 26. It was on that day in 1949 we adopted, enacted and gave to ourselves the Constitution of India. It marked a new era in our country as the Constitution upheld the sovereignty of all the people of our country for the first time in Indian history. Unfortunately, some people believe that India was a land of justice and fair play in the epic age and was a far better place to live in than the present-day India. They strongly recommend Mahabharata as a better guide than the Constitution of India. India cannot progress so long as we have such a backward pull in our mindsets. Our Constitution is a result of thousands of years of evolutionary progress of humankind since the days of Mahabharata. So, it is quite natural that the spirit of Mahabharata will come into conflict with our Constitution which is based on the ideals of equality, liberty, fraternity and justice. Dronacharya, a great figure of Mahabharata, would have been arrested in Republic India for cutting the right thumb of Eklavya as tuition fees. Will the code of Mahabharata promote women to the status of devis? When women of elite families could have been pawned in a game of chance in those days, it can easily be understood what might have been the status of common women, especially the Dalit, at that time. We still nurture prejudices against Dalits and women because we glorify those barbaric ancient days. The brightest and the humblest student, Eklavya, was made crippled so that he could never use his education in archery. Instead of realising the contributions of Ambedkar and the Constitution of India, we are giving Dronacharya award to sports coaches. But Dronacharya is an example of what a coach should not be! Such an award and the renaming of Gurgaon as Gurugram to glorify this character show that it is still miles to go for us to give due honour to Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution. The need of the hour is to follow Ambedkar’s path of ‘educate, agitate, organise’ to clear the cataracts of prejudices so that the ideals of our Constitution – equality, liberty, fraternity, justice – can be translated into reality. India needs to back Eklavyas and Ambedkars to build a modern, progressive, strong and happy India.