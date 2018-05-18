Honey set for internship in Canada

Student of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani – Goa, Honey Jain has been awarded the prestigious Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2018 sponsored by Government of Canada. Jain wishes to make a real difference in the future by developing treatment for eradication of deadly diseases. NT KURIOCITY learns more

NT KURIOCITY

Hailing from Navsari- Gujarat, Honey Jain, a fourth year student at BITS Goa says she came to Goa to study as she feels there is no better place to spend college life. Jain, who is pursuing MSc (Hons) in Biological Sciences and BE (Hons) in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, has been awarded the prestigious Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2018 sponsored by Government of Canada. She will begin her 84-week internship from June21.

The dual degree programme which gave her the flexibility to pursue both Biological Sciences and Engineering together is what attracted her.

Last September she applied for MITACS GRI and after a six-month long process of screening and Skype interviews she got selected for the internship. Her previous experience from the projects and her internship at Unité de Glycobiologie Structurale et Fonctionnelle (UGSF-CNRS) in Lille, France helped her get through the selection process.

Elaborating more on what the internship is about, she says: “The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a competitive initiative for students from 10 countries – Australia, Brazil, China, France, India, Germany, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Ukraine.” Jain adds that from May to October of each year, top-ranked applicants participate in a fully-funded 12-week research internship under the supervision of Canadian university faculty members in a variety of academic disciplines ranging from science, engineering and mathematics to the humanities and social sciences.

As a part of this programme, she will be pursuing a 12-week summer research project at the Université Laval, Quebec. Jain adds: “I will be working under the mentorship of professor Christian Landry on a project based on computational biology involving protein interaction networks.”

Jain has been working on various research projects for the last three years and is happy to finally get the results of the hard work. Having being selected for the internship is one of the best things to have happened in her life and she feels really grateful and obliged for being given this opportunity. She says: “It’s really difficult to get fully funded projects as an undergraduate and MITACS being sponsored from Government of Canada gives an edge to my profile. It would certainly be the best platform for being able to make the most of my skill-set and interests.” The internship will also help her get exposure to an international context of Computational Biology projects.

She wishes to make a real difference in the future by developing treatment for the eradication of deadly diseases through learning from the best and making the most of her professional life by using the gained knowledge. For the same, she wants to pursue PhD in Computational Biology and work in field of drug discovery.

(RK)