Home-quarantined, Mickky slams govt

Margao: Put under home quarantine after initially reportedly refusing to remain isolated, former MLA Francisco Xavier ‘Mickky’ Pacheco Thursday criticised the state government for not handling his case properly and alleged that the move to quarantine him was a political one.

Pacheco has been asked to be under home quarantine till March 23 after he was found to have returned to Goa on a flight which also carried a Bengaluru woman, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

In a video message circulated to the media on Thursday evening, Pacheco narrated the entire episode that started on Wednesday night.

It may be noted that on Wednesday, news had emerged of a Bengaluru-based passenger, who had travelled in an Air India flight from Dubai via Goa, testing positive for COVID-19.

Responding to the news, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane obtained a passenger list and stated that the passengers who entered Goa via the particular flight would be checked. It later emerged that Pacheco was also on the flight.

Pacheco said that on Wednesday night, an ambulance carrying three doctors and a compounder visited his house, along with 15 policemen. “They barged into my house at 12 am with DySP Serafin and took pictures of my wife and children. They were at my house till 2 am. I had told them that I was ready to get myself checked and that I would go to the doctor the next day, but I was treated like a terrorist and my wife and children’s pictures were taken,” he said.

Pacheco said he visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) on Thursday morning as was directed and met Dr Edwin Gomes, who issued him a letter.

Dr Gomes’ letter reads, “Pacheco was asked to be home quarantined, was not asked or does not remember that he was asked to report to nearest health centre. He has no symptoms; he should be quarantined at home till March 23 and should report if he gets fever.”

Subsequently, on Thursday afternoon, Pacheco reported to the TB Hospital where a swab test was done and his temperature checked. “I was there for two hours from 12 pm to 1.45 pm. I underwent the test, showed the letter given to me by Dr Edwin and came home,” he said.

Pacheco also submitted to the Colva police a medical certificate issued to him by GMC. Police officer at the Colva police station confirmed about receiving the certificate.

Even though Pacheco cancelled a press conference he was supposed to address in Margao later in the evening, a strong contingent of policemen, state administration officials including Deputy Collector and mamlatdar, an ambulance and police vans were positioned near the venue of the press briefing.

Speaking about the entire incident, Pacheco said, “I was present at the hospital at the time I was told to come and yet I get this treatment. I had openly come out in support of the Congress party a couple of days ago. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and parties supporting them. For the police to trouble me like this, it shows that I can alone cause trouble to the government and I am still committed to show my strength against the government.”

He also questioned the Health Minister over the handling of the entire situation. “The government is targeting me. To the Health Minister, I would like to ask, why only my name was declared and why not the entire list of people? I am not ashamed or it doesn’t belittle me, it just shows that the Health Ministry is not capable of handling the seriousness and magnitude of coronavirus,” said Pacheco.

The former tourism minister had travelled to Dubai at the end of November last year and stayed at his own apartment there. He left Dubai on March 8 and arrived in Goa on March 9.