Holy Spirit book last Salcete semis slot

Holy Spirit Institute booked the last Salcette Zone semifinal berth with a convincing 7-0 win over Bethany Convent HS in the Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football tournament at the artificial ground outside the Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Saturday.

Arnold Oliveira was the pick of the Holy Spirit boys for his hat trick. Oscar Braganza scored a brace while Nathan Rodrigues and Anish Gadar were the other scorers.

Holy Spirit Institute led 4-0 during the lemon break. Nathan Rodrigues (5th minute) and Anish Gadar (8th minute) while Arnold Oliveira scored three goals , finding the mark in the 20th,24th and 50th minute of play. The other two goals were scored by medio Oscar Braganza in the 55th and 58th minute of play.

The match was one sided with Holy Spirit Institute dominating proceedings. The lads from Sao Jose lacked possession play as well as shooting prowess. Whatever, few chances that came their way, they could not be convert them into goals as they shot off target. This happened twice in the first half and the same number of times in the second .As such, the Holy Spirit Institute goal keeper Jordan Fernandes had an off day.

It was medio Anish Gadar who created a real scare in the rank and file of Bethany Convent High School defense as he fired rocket like efforts on three occasions in the second session which were well blocked by Bethany Convent High School’s brave goal keeper Anish Yadav–though he was a bit nervous in the first session.

Two of the goals that came in the last few minutes of play through Oscar Braganza were due to deflections from Bethany Convent keeper, whose blocked attempts of Anish Gadar’s fierce strikes landed near Oscar’s feet.

Bethany Convent High School lads could not execute their moves well ,though they came up with some counter forays which were few but they lacked threat.

Holy Spirit went into the lead when Nathan banged the ball to the far end of the nets off a cross from the right flank and then quickly thereafter Anish Gadar made it 2-0 in favour of their team.

Striker Arnold Oliveira than went on a rampage scoring two goals in the first session and then completed his hat trick of goals within five minutes after the break.