Holy Cross Arambol edge past Sesa FA

NT NETWORK

SANQUELIM

Holy Cross Sports Club, Arambol registered a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sesa Football Academy at Sanquelim grounds, here on Sunday.

In the first league encounter too, HC Arambol had got the better of Sesa FA by 2-1 margin.

The first session was equally contested with the teams returning to their dressing room locked goalless.

On crossing over, in the 61st minute, it was Sesa colts who surged ahead when a fierce shot taken by Veegan Ferrao proved to be too hot for Arambol keeper Dietmar to collect, where Kunal Salgaonkar tapped it into the goal, 1-0.

Arambol outfit regrouped themselves and went all out in search of the equaliser, and their efforts finally materialised in the 75th minute when Amit Fernandes sent a long floater to well-positioned Shashank Asvekar who guided the ball into the goal, 1-1.

In the 83rd minute, Dalesh Pednekar controlled a cross from Amit and latched a strike at the goal which took a wicked deflection off Sesa defender and the ball rolled into the goal, 2-1.

At Sangolda grounds: Panjim Footballers squeezed past Vagator PYSC 2-1 to take the top spot with 32 points from 14 matches.

Darryl Costa (18th minute) and Presco Mauro (32nd minute) scored for the Panjim side while Omkar Satelkar scored the lone goal for Vagator colts.