Hoble case: JMFC notice to women police over plea for court-monitored probe

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Panaji Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) has issued a notice to Panaji women police station over a plea to have court-monitored investigation into the FIR registered under the dowry prohibition Act and other IPC offences against Goa BJP vice president Anil Hoble, his wife Sandhya and son Milind.

According to the information, the court has issued a notice to the police directing that a reply be filed on July 18 to the petition filed by Suchitra Shirodkar, the mother of Anil Hoble’s daughter-in-law seeking a court monitored investigation into the case.

Shirodkar represented by counsel Aires Rodrigues has in the petition to the JMFC submitted that the investigating officer of the case has been derailing the investigation because the accused Anil is politically well connected.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday the Panaji women police station had registered a first information report (FIR) against Anil, his wife Sandhya and their son Milind under the dowry prohibition Act and other IPC offences.

Hoble has denied the charges that he and his family members have harassed his daughter-in-law for dowry.