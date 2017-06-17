HJS condemns state BJP govt for imposing ban on Muthalik’s entry

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), on Saturday, condemned the state Bharatiya Janata Party government, for imposing a ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik in Goa, observing it is shameful that a government which is following the mantra of Hindutva should do so.

Speaking during a press conference convened to brief about the recently held 6th All-India Hindu Convention, the vice president of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad Amrutesh NP said that the state government has imposed this ban for the past two years, and every three months, extends it just like renewal of a bar licence. “Nevertheless, this matter is now before the Supreme Court and we are confident about the court lifting the ban,” he added, pointing out that as soon as the ban is lifted Muthalik would arrive in Goa and address the public.

The HJS also demanded an all-India implementation of the Act banning slaughter of cow, and further demanded implementation of ban on the slaughter of cow progeny as done in Maharashtra.

The HJS leaders, however, maintained that the statement of Sadhvi Saraswati at the convention, as regards hanging the beef eaters, was her personal opinion and the HJS has nothing to do with it.

The national guide of HJS Charudatt Pingale, addressing the media in the city, said that the All India Hindu Convention, recently held in Ponda taluka decided to press for the demand as regards establishment of a Hindu Rashtra, the Hindu Nation.

“The three-day event also adopted resolutions to implement legal campaigns against the rampant malpractices that have raged the administrative, commercial, educational and political sector,” he added, pointing out that only when these sectors are able to provide clean, corruption-free, and pro-people services to the society, would it be possible to establish the Hindu Nation.

It was informed that the convention witnessed the participation of over 342 delegates representing more than 132 pro-Hindu organisations from across 22 Indian states, as well as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The BJP MLA from Hyderabad, T Raja Singh, speaking on the occasion said that each state should implement ban on cow slaughter and form a task force to do so.

“Furthermore, strict action should be taken against those who violate this ban,” he noted.

Speaking further, Singh said that with the BJP government at the helm of affairs at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, the work of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya should begin by 2019.

“If this does not happen, then I will resign from the BJP and by bringing together likeminded MLAs and MPs of the BJP, would launch a movement in the support of Ram temple,” he warned.

The press conference also pointed out that the Maharashtra government, which governs the committees of the top Hindu temples in Kolhapur, Pandharpur and Mumbai, among other places, is misusing the funds collected by these temples from the devotees.

The various programmes finalised under the common action programme at the convention include representatives of 12 sects pledging to work towards establishing the Hindu Nation, organisation of 45 district-level and 10 provincial-level Hindu conventions in the future, creation of a team of 750 volunteers and 66 doctors in view of the natural or man-made calamities taking place, and first-aid and fire fighting camps in 34 places.