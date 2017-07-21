History of wine

Zubin Dsouza

When archaeologists or anthropologists begin explaining our ancestors from the Neolithic period, you instantly begin to wonder how folks managed to live back then. They had no electricity and loos with flushes which is absolutely nothing compared to the horror that they lacked Facebook and WhatsApp!

I mean what level of barbarianism was that?

I think that our inhibitions and wrinkled noses aside, the people back then were the true party animals.

Excavations carried out in a site located in the northern Zagros Mountains of Iran found remnants of wine. Well, that is not surprising since anyone excavating my locker at work could find remnants of wine as well as actively sprouting mushrooms. What was truly exciting was that they discovered that wine drinking as an activity was between 10,500 and 6,000-years-old and the leftovers in the unearthed shards of pottery were carbon-dated to a period that is roughly about 7,000 years prior to present day.

This immediately changed the way many viewed the entire evolution process.

Many look at the way we are now and insist that we have devolved as opposed to have been evolved.

I agree! I personally think that we started off as party animals, living free within nature with wild wine parties around cosy campfires and we have run ourselves down to our present position as killjoys whose only source of excitement comes from watching other ‘primitive’ societies do the same things on the Nat geo channel.

Wine was first made from wild grapes and the earliest batches occurred unintentionally when the juices that collected at the bottom of berry gathering baskets fermented on their own.

People began to seriously start growing grapes for the wine industry roughly a little over 9,000 years ago which was the period that saw the world population move from a hunter-gatherer lifestyle to a more domesticated agrarian lifestyle.

Growing grapes for wine production takes a fair bit of commitment because you need to grow and look after the vines for a couple of years before they yield any fruit.

The earliest wine production evidence comes from China which pegs the date at 7,000 years before today and the oldest winery found is located in Armenia which is currently around 4,100-years-old.

If you thought the French led the world in wine production, then you are so wrong. This status did not become a reality till several centuries later….but for now we must not stray our course.

Since the Central and West Asian climate was best suited for growing grapes, the original drinking and enjoying of this fine beverage centred on these cultures.

It was the Phoenicians who were known for their fine collection of sailing ships and their wonderful ability to carry trade between nations who spread appreciation for this brew across the then known world.

The Egyptians stumbled upon the art of wine making partly by accident and also in some measure due to the presence of so many foreigners within their midst who came to reside in one of the most powerful nations of the Ancient World.

The Egyptians were however not too kicked about the beverage because it resembled blood due to the deep red colour that it possessed. So they did not bother drinking it and decided to use it in some rituals. This act of sensibility is probably the primary reason that they managed to create architectural wonders and have a kingdom and culture that created history.

The Romans however decided to drink the wine and they enjoyed it so much that they even had a God and a major cult following dedicated to the wonders of this intoxicant.

The end results were not very promising. Wine flowed and was quickly followed by debauchery which led to a decline of an empire that had lasted close to millennia and had pretty much stretched to all the corners of the ancient world. Fast forward a couple of centuries and even the amazing tower they built in Pisa started leaning which is probably a good thing because they haven’t stopped drinking since and after a bit of the red beneath the gills, the tower starts looking straight and proud to the inebriated.