Hindu devotees perform ‘Tarpan’ rituals to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the last day of ‘Pitrupaksh’, or days for offering prayers to ancestors, on the banks of the River Mahananda in Siliguri on Tuesday. In Hindu mythology, the event marks the day when the gods created the ten-armed goddess Durga to destroy the demon king Asura who plotted to drive out the gods from their kingdom. The five-day period of worship of Durga, who is attributed as the destroyer of evil, commences on September 26

