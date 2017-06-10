Hindu convention at Ramnathi to discuss cow protection

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The 6th All India Hindu Convention for establishing ‘Hindu Nation,’ which will be held at Ramnathi, in the Ponda taluka from June 14 to 17, will have a special session on ‘Goraksha,’ the protection of cow, and will deliberate ban on beef as well as spreading the information about the usefulness of cow before the public.

Addressing a press conference in the city, on Saturday, the national guide of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Charudatta Pingale said that the convention will be attended by more than 400 delegates linked to more than 150 Hindu organisations from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has also been invited to attend the event.

Quoting the views of Mahatma Gandhi on vegetarianism, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded that there should be total nationwide beef ban, which is in conformity with the vegetarianism principles of the Samiti.

The Samiti further demanded that the government should convert any one of the many wildlife sanctuaries in Goa into a cow sanctuary, on the lines of those existing in other parts of the country, so that stray cows can be placed in them and would be safe from things like plastic and vehicles.

Observing that the mindset of people as regards ‘Hindu Nation’ is changing in India, which is evident from the way the Bharatiya Janata Party government was brought to power in Uttar Pradesh, Pingale said that the HJS opposes the demands from different quarters as regards banning Hindu organisations as well as their members.

The Samiti also raised question on the decision of the government to ban the Hindu organisations, which are working towards uniting the country under Hindu flag, but at the same time giving all kind of freedom to those divisive organisations and individuals, who are hell-bent on dividing the country.

The state secretary of Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad, Nagesh Takbhate raised question on the decision of the government to allow the functioning of the facebook page of Zakir Naik even after banning the particular foundation headed by the controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, while the state chief of Shiv Sena, Shivprasad Joshi extended the support of his party to the convention.

The convention will also discuss issues like rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus and circumstances presently prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as plight of Hindus in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

A common action programme will also be decided at the end of the event.

Furthermore, a convention for training the organisers of the ‘Hindu Nation’ will be held from June 19 to 21, at Bandora, in Ponda taluka.