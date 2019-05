The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, will convene 8th Bhartiya Hindu Conclave.

The conclave that will begin on 27th May and end on 8th June seeks to bring about a consensus in a bid make India a Hindu Rashtra.

HJS and Sanatan Saunstha believe that Hindus are facing injustice in the name of secularism.

And they want entire India to be converted into Hindu Rashtra.