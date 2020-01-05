Highs and lows of football

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES

Fatorda

The crowd has not been coming, as it did before, but the few who came left with the saying: one for the road, in mind as Churchill Brothers solitary goal win over East Bengal at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda on Saturday brought back to life the joys Goa would immerse itself in when a team from Bengal was defeated at home.

Football in Goa has always had a strange connect with Bengal. Churchill Brothers, Dempo SC and Salgaocar FC would always walk parallel to East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting with the ball in the middle. And, when a team from Goa won – it happened often – there was no parallel to celebrations.

Churchill Brothers and East Bengal played petty in the first session. The former, as has been the case in other matches, started with the focus on Willis Plaza whilst the latter did construct some entertaining football – to be denied by the horizontal once and some good defending by Jovel Martins and Ponif Vaz on the flanks.

The ball started on a different roll after the first forty five minutes and football was then all about oohs and aahs with both fans egging their team for the ultimate goal. There were a few missed chances and in the end Willis Plaza did what he is best at – scoring goals.

If scoring goals is the cornerstone of football, creating exciting play should be a milestone and Goa has witnessed, in the last two seasons, one player in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the other in the I-League turning opponents around corners with their knack to score – Ferran Corominas and Willis Plaza.

FC Goa has yet to win an ISL title and Churchill Brothers has won the I-League title on a number of occasions. Yet, both teams have had a player who has finished with the Golden Boot thus making them the best amongst the second best a number of times.

Willis Plaza has climbed to be the second highest goal scorer with his winning goal on Saturday and Coro occupies a similar post in the ISL. The goals scored by the two are different but the teams both play for breathe on their goal scoring ability.

Willis Plaza is a Trinidadian and Coro is Spanish. One is tall and the other is not so tall. Plaza is 32 and Coro is 36 and both are in their teams because when they do not score, their teams seem to run out of excuses.

Willis uses his height to fox opponents; Coro uses his predatory powers to score. Willis misses chances; Coro rarely does. But, both are there when their team needs a goal to win. That is why they are capable of taking emotions through highs and lows and that is what football is all about.